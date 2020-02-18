Too good a line not to repeat

Posted on 11:38 am, February 18, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

From Kevin Williamson in the National Review:

That is Senator Sanders’s platform, in short: He promises to implement Venezuelan policies to achieve Danish outcomes.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Too good a line not to repeat

  1. nb
    #3327250, posted on February 18, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    Guess whose fault it will be when things don’t quite work out as planned.
    Not Bernie’s.
    And once again, to the historians, it won’t have been socialism. Socialism is the only doctrine never to have been tried, so many times, with so little success.
    Only problem for Bernie is that Orange Man is going to win. That is unless our friends at ‘Ne’er do evil’ prevail.

  2. tgs
    #3327295, posted on February 18, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    Kevin Williamson is consistently the best writer on NR, imo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.