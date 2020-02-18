Too good a line not to repeat

From Kevin Williamson in the National Review:
That is Senator Sanders’s platform, in short: He promises to implement Venezuelan policies to achieve Danish outcomes.
The politician, acting on a modified Keynesian maxim that in the long run we are all out of office, does not care if his successful cure of unemployment is bound to produce more unemployment in the future.
Guess whose fault it will be when things don’t quite work out as planned.
Not Bernie’s.
And once again, to the historians, it won’t have been socialism. Socialism is the only doctrine never to have been tried, so many times, with so little success.
Only problem for Bernie is that Orange Man is going to win. That is unless our friends at ‘Ne’er do evil’ prevail.
Kevin Williamson is consistently the best writer on NR, imo.