Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020

  2. pete m
    #3327304, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    I’d like to thank the academy, my mum, and I loves ya all!!!!

  6. pete m
    #3327311, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Nice try custard.

    Off to WA next month for a week of desert meetings good times

  7. Mark from Melbourne
    #3327312, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Perhaps waiting for the final decision would have been a good idea?

    Completed Skyscraper Ordered to Remove 20 Floors

    Developers of a New York skyscraper have been ordered to remove as many as 20 floors from the top of its recently completed project on the Upper West Side.

  10. Porter
    #3327317, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:08 pm

    And to repeat: good on you for insisting with the Australian, Cassie. And well said.

  12. Mother Lode
    #3327321, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:13 pm

    I was going to copy a post I made on the OOT with reference to a certain South East Asian country, but demur at mentioning it as mentioning the name has the power to summon up an evil spirit.

    Retarded too.

  13. custard
    #3327322, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:13 pm

    Cheers Pete

    I’m off to Melbournistan tomorrow for a week at the Caravan Show. Hoping the Corona Virus has put a greater demand on people wanting to holiday in Oz.

  15. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3327327, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    I was going to copy a post I made on the OOT with reference to a certain South East Asian country, but demur at mentioning it as mentioning the name has the power to summon up an evil spirit.

    Bless you my child.

    Use this beautiful noble soul as your example,
    Decrepit Catallaxy Elders.

  16. Zatara
    #3327329, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    New EU ‘House of History’ renames WWII. It’s now the ‘European Civil War’.

    That’s right: a European Civil War that saws millions fight and die in theatres around the world in places as diverse as Tobruk, Pearl Harbour and the Burma Railway.

    What greater calculated insult can there be to those from India, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and across the world who fought and died to defend freedom from Nazi and Japanese tyranny?

    Hey EU, you might want to take a long look at the massive changes in your demographics lately before you piss off the rest of the developed world. We’ll leave you to sort it yourselves next time.

  18. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3327332, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    Developers of a New York skyscraper have been ordered to remove as many as 20 floors from the top of its recently completed project on the Upper West Side.

    This is JC’s apartment.

    The fitout design is THAT BAD.

    😂

  19. mem
    #3327333, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    My neighbour cleared his property of four mature trees that shaded his weatherboard house in summer and provided a wind break and protection from frosts in winter. This week solar panels and a large roof top air conditioner were installed. Does any one know of any studies that show the cost benefit of such an exercise. I’m thinking extra heat on house due to loss of shade and increased cold due to lack of protection vs cost of installations.

  20. custard
    #3327334, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    From former Whitehouse Press Sec Sean Spicer just now on Twitter

    No big deal, folks! Yes…tax dollars were used for his trip to the Daytona 500, but to offset some of the cost the President will fire another 100 useless bureaucrats

    lol

  21. Rossini
    #3327335, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:23 pm

    Filbert
    Appreciate your work!

  22. mh
    #3327337, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    Porter
    #3327286, posted on February 18, 2020 at 12:53 pm
    If the AFL want to follow the Canadians in acknowledging women are sluggish and slower to react during certain times in their period cycle, should we be worried about women pilots and star force members? 🤔

    It has to be part of the conversation.

  23. Roger
    #3327338, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    New EU ‘House of History’ renames WWII. It’s now the ‘European Civil War’.

    It seems common sense prevailed.

  25. Cassie of Sydney
    #3327345, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    From the old thread…

    “Porter
    #3327300, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:02 pm
    Bernard Lane has been fearless in giving voice to people like lgbt and detransitioners who oppose trans ideology or at least oppose the mutilation of children in the name of trans ideology. He has correctly discerned that these hideous bills to ban so-called conversion therapy – without any evidence that it is taking place in Australia or that it cannot be handled under normal health and criminal laws if it is – will also provide legal cover to mutilate children who may later change their mind. His second motivation is to demonstrate that people who oppose this ridiculous gay conversion ban and/or hideous mutilation of children are not just religious nutters but include LGBT and people who have transitioned. That’s stirling work by Bernard Lane and his editors should also be commended for supporting him.”

    Yes…and I reckon that The Australian has received is fair share of “threats” from the usual suspects. But the editors have stood by Lane’s excellent reporting….proper journalism…something that is now disappearing.

    And the funny thing is with all this “transitioning” being pushed is that it really is the ultimate…and I mean ultimate….”conversion therapy”……widely practiced in Iran where homosexuality is banned under the pain of death and homosexual men are routinely executed..so many Iranian homosexual men and women opt for surgery and hormones.

  26. Zatara
    #3327346, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    Interesting observation regarding coronavirus,

    “Another thing that we don’t know is why, with a respiratory-borne illness, are there virtually no children getting infected. I mean, there are no cases of kids less than 15 years old. Does that mean for some strange reason they’re not getting infected, or the illness is so mild in children that we’re not noticing it? It’s very clear the median age is 56 or 59.”

    Is this so?

  27. Roger
    #3327350, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    Interesting observation regarding coronavirus

    Yes, interesting, but it would not be the only virus that is mild in children but serious for adults.

  28. calli
    #3327351, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    All these magical [insert religion, race, sexuality, food fetish, whatever here] candidates the Dems like to put up for power.

    I didn’t think it would sink this low. But it has.

    The point is – would he make a good President? Would he represent all his countrymen and women, not just his narrow group? If he is campaigning on stamping out anti-semitism, how would he do it? Being J-wish just isn’t enough.

  29. Keith Forwheels
    #3327352, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    Arky
    #3326923, posted on February 18, 2020 at 12:30 am

    I think we are heading into yet another life or death struggle with totalitarianism.
    How many people can afford a new toaster should be the last of our concerns.

    Too good to leave on the last thread. We’re losing, most of all cause the dumbed down citizens of the country don’t even know they’re in a fight, let alone a fight to the death. What’s worse I suspect many of them would embrace their enslavement, so long as they’ve got their feelies & soma, and they think someone else is paying their bills. Fvckd indeed.

  30. Cassie of Sydney
    #3327353, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    “mh
    #3327342, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:35 pm
    Bernie’s new campaign ad”

    Bernie might be Joooooish…but I call him for what he is…..a Joooo hating Joooo.

  31. Roger
    #3327354, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    All these magical [insert religion, race, sexuality, food fetish, whatever here] candidates the Dems like to put up for power.

    Good point calli, but Bernie is not actually a member of the Democratic Party and they certainly aren’t putting him up for power; he’s their nightmare!

    🙂

  32. Snoopy
    #3327355, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    New EU ‘House of History’ renames WWII. It’s now the ‘European Civil War’.

    It seems common sense prevailed.

    Amazing effort to describe WWI and WWII (albeit briefly) with no mention of Germany.

  33. Zatara
    #3327358, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    If America was as anti-semitic as that Sanders advert suggests a j-w wouldn’t have a prayer of being elected and purposely advertising you were one would be suicidal to your campaign.

    This is pure identity and divisional politics, as perfected by Obama, attempting to convince a minority how oppressed they are and providing them a messiah to vote for.

  34. Infidel Tiger
    #3327364, posted on February 18, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    Sanders isn’t a practising Dhu and the Dhu he has in that ad is a Palestinian activist.

    He has surrounded himself with muzzie loons.

  35. Roger
    #3327365, posted on February 18, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    Amazing effort to describe WWI and WWII (albeit briefly) with no mention of Germany.

    Some people did something?

  37. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3327369, posted on February 18, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    Never Forget, Beware the Bad J®ws.
    😂

    Ben Shapiro
    @benshapiro
    The J®wish people has always been plagued by Bad J®ws, who undermine it from within. In America, those Bad J®ws largely vote Democrat.
    10:48 PM · Nov 8, 2011

  38. Arky
    #3327370, posted on February 18, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    Winnie the Pooh Chapter 1
    Winnie the Pooh and Some Bees
    Once upon a time, a very long time ago now, about last Friday, Winnie-the-Pooh lived in a forest all by himself under the name of Sanders.
    What does “under the name” mean? asked Christopher Robin.
    ‘It means he had the name over the door in gold letters and lived under it.’

    ..
    Hmmmm.
    Winnie the Pooh.
    Sanders.
    There is a political cartoon there somewhere. Can’t quite…

  39. Archivist
    #3327371, posted on February 18, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    Keith Forwheels

    I think we are heading into yet another life or death struggle with totalitarianism.
    How many people can afford a new toaster should be the last of our concerns.

    Too good to leave on the last thread. We’re losing, most of all cause the dumbed down citizens of the country don’t even know they’re in a fight, let alone a fight to the death. What’s worse I suspect many of them would embrace their enslavement, so long as they’ve got their feelies & soma, and they think someone else is paying their bills. Fvckd indeed.

    Here are a couple of reasons to be a little more optimistic (but only a little)
    – the situation mirrors the years prior to the second world war, when many were complacent, or even sympathetic to Germany and the way that Hitler restored its fortunes. Once the fight was really on, and out in the open, the public figured it out. Of course, yes, it was almost too late. It could have been too late. But it wasn’t. So, to the extent that history rhymes, pre-storm complacency doesn’t mean we’re finished.

    – Coronavirus has damaged the CCP, and more importantly it has thrown their plans into disarray. The extent of the damage will become clear over the course of 2020. They’re in the process of adapting but they are being forced to do so on the fly. The whistle has been prematurely blown on the so-called “long game”. What happens next is unclear, and depends on what’s happening on the ground in China (about which we have imperfect information).

  40. notafan
    #3327372, posted on February 18, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    It’s raining.

    Uncannily.

    Quite a lot.

  42. EvilElvis
    #3327374, posted on February 18, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    Too good to leave on the last thread. We’re losing, most of all cause the dumbed down citizens of the country don’t even know they’re in a fight, let alone a fight to the death. What’s worse I suspect many of them would embrace their enslavement, so long as they’ve got their feelies & soma, and they think someone else is paying their bills. Fvckd indeed.

    Why fight something you don’t understand? The problem is people are disgustingly disengaged from actual life around them, they’ve had it far to easy. The government will fix your problems with other people’s money with more useless services with no outcomes.

    When the population whines about the cost of buying things, say a coffee, yet can’t draw a line in their heads that they earn $20+/hr in some god given menial job and that the person serving them directly may have a government mandated wage of a similar amount. Or whinge about power prices yet continue to vote virtuously for policy that will increase power prices. There is a massive disconnect in society. The more imports that arrive take advantage of Australians inate ability to fuck each other over. There’s no community or mateship. Just clusters of caucasian numpties clambering over themselves for the next juicy grant or handout.

  43. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3327375, posted on February 18, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    obviously the quarantine has been working well

    he central Chinese province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, has seen residents ordered to stay home until further notice.

    Under new rules, which came into effect on Sunday, each one of the province’s 200,000 rural communities will be sealed shut, with only one guarded entrance. Similar restrictions will be placed on urban residential compounds.

    Only community residents and vehicles are permitted to enter, and only one person from each household may leave every three days to buy essentials from the supermarket.

    “In principle, every villager should stay at home. If he really needs to step outside, he has to wear a mask and keep a minimum 1.5 metres from other people,” the regulations say, according to the South China Morning Post.

    “All leisure and entertainment venues shall be shut down and all group activities shall be suspended. Weddings should be postponed, and funeral processes minimised … Visiting other households is strictly prohibited, as is playing mahjong and card games.”

  44. Speedbox
    #3327376, posted on February 18, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    Hmmm. Top 50. Not all that bad.

  45. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3327380, posted on February 18, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    Beats me. Entire nations seem to be at the mercy of Mr Huawei and his 5G box of tricks. Haven’t they got the nous and wherewithal to build and instal their own version, free from his prying eyes? It can’t be a matter fof intellectual property rights surely, as they don’t exist in China.

  46. Filbert
    #3327383, posted on February 18, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    Thanks Rossini.
    It’s causing the soy boys on Imgur to have a meltdown.
    So all is good.

