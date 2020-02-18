Liberty Quote
Laws and taboos against upsetting the tender-minded are everywhere. Polite society, by which I mean not only successive governments, but the wider bureaucracy and mainstream opinion, holds that it is wrong to cause offence, even to those whose views are offensive; wicked to be disrespectful even of those who are not worthy of respect.— Nick Cohen
-
Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
Yo!
I’d like to thank the academy, my mum, and I loves ya all!!!!
Podium?
podium
well almost
Nice try custard.
Off to WA next month for a week of desert meetings good times
Perhaps waiting for the final decision would have been a good idea?
Completed Skyscraper Ordered to Remove 20 Floors
Present.
🎁
And to repeat: good on you for insisting with the Australian, Cassie. And well said.
1st XV.
I was going to copy a post I made on the OOT with reference to a certain South East Asian country, but demur at mentioning it as mentioning the name has the power to summon up an evil spirit.
Retarded too.
Cheers Pete
I’m off to Melbournistan tomorrow for a week at the Caravan Show. Hoping the Corona Virus has put a greater demand on people wanting to holiday in Oz.
Sniffy’s boys are onto us!!
I was going to copy a post I made on the OOT with reference to a certain South East Asian country, but demur at mentioning it as mentioning the name has the power to summon up an evil spirit.
Bless you my child.
Use this beautiful noble soul as your example,
Decrepit Catallaxy Elders.
New EU ‘House of History’ renames WWII. It’s now the ‘European Civil War’.
Hey EU, you might want to take a long look at the massive changes in your demographics lately before you piss off the rest of the developed world. We’ll leave you to sort it yourselves next time.
Alan Dershowitz:
Obama asked FBI investigate someone on George Soros’s behalf.
Developers of a New York skyscraper have been ordered to remove as many as 20 floors from the top of its recently completed project on the Upper West Side.
This is JC’s apartment.
The fitout design is THAT BAD.
😂
My neighbour cleared his property of four mature trees that shaded his weatherboard house in summer and provided a wind break and protection from frosts in winter. This week solar panels and a large roof top air conditioner were installed. Does any one know of any studies that show the cost benefit of such an exercise. I’m thinking extra heat on house due to loss of shade and increased cold due to lack of protection vs cost of installations.
From former Whitehouse Press Sec Sean Spicer just now on Twitter
No big deal, folks! Yes…tax dollars were used for his trip to the Daytona 500, but to offset some of the cost the President will fire another 100 useless bureaucrats
lol
Filbert
Appreciate your work!
It has to be part of the conversation.
New EU ‘House of History’ renames WWII. It’s now the ‘European Civil War’.
It seems common sense prevailed.
Bernie’s new campaign ad
From the old thread…
“Porter
#3327300, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:02 pm
Bernard Lane has been fearless in giving voice to people like lgbt and detransitioners who oppose trans ideology or at least oppose the mutilation of children in the name of trans ideology. He has correctly discerned that these hideous bills to ban so-called conversion therapy – without any evidence that it is taking place in Australia or that it cannot be handled under normal health and criminal laws if it is – will also provide legal cover to mutilate children who may later change their mind. His second motivation is to demonstrate that people who oppose this ridiculous gay conversion ban and/or hideous mutilation of children are not just religious nutters but include LGBT and people who have transitioned. That’s stirling work by Bernard Lane and his editors should also be commended for supporting him.”
Yes…and I reckon that The Australian has received is fair share of “threats” from the usual suspects. But the editors have stood by Lane’s excellent reporting….proper journalism…something that is now disappearing.
And the funny thing is with all this “transitioning” being pushed is that it really is the ultimate…and I mean ultimate….”conversion therapy”……widely practiced in Iran where homosexuality is banned under the pain of death and homosexual men are routinely executed..so many Iranian homosexual men and women opt for surgery and hormones.
Interesting observation regarding coronavirus,
Is this so?
Interesting observation regarding coronavirus
Yes, interesting, but it would not be the only virus that is mild in children but serious for adults.
All these magical [insert religion, race, sexuality, food fetish, whatever here] candidates the Dems like to put up for power.
I didn’t think it would sink this low. But it has.
The point is – would he make a good President? Would he represent all his countrymen and women, not just his narrow group? If he is campaigning on stamping out anti-semitism, how would he do it? Being J-wish just isn’t enough.
Arky
#3326923, posted on February 18, 2020 at 12:30 am
I think we are heading into yet another life or death struggle with totalitarianism.
How many people can afford a new toaster should be the last of our concerns.
Too good to leave on the last thread. We’re losing, most of all cause the dumbed down citizens of the country don’t even know they’re in a fight, let alone a fight to the death. What’s worse I suspect many of them would embrace their enslavement, so long as they’ve got their feelies & soma, and they think someone else is paying their bills. Fvckd indeed.
“mh
#3327342, posted on February 18, 2020 at 1:35 pm
Bernie’s new campaign ad”
Bernie might be Joooooish…but I call him for what he is…..a Joooo hating Joooo.
All these magical [insert religion, race, sexuality, food fetish, whatever here] candidates the Dems like to put up for power.
Good point calli, but Bernie is not actually a member of the Democratic Party and they certainly aren’t putting him up for power; he’s their nightmare!
🙂
Amazing effort to describe WWI and WWII (albeit briefly) with no mention of Germany.
If America was as anti-semitic as that Sanders advert suggests a j-w wouldn’t have a prayer of being elected and purposely advertising you were one would be suicidal to your campaign.
This is pure identity and divisional politics, as perfected by Obama, attempting to convince a minority how oppressed they are and providing them a messiah to vote for.
Sanders isn’t a practising Dhu and the Dhu he has in that ad is a Palestinian activist.
He has surrounded himself with muzzie loons.
Amazing effort to describe WWI and WWII (albeit briefly) with no mention of Germany.
Some people did something?
Bernie’s new campaign ad
Bernie’s New Campaign T-Shirt.
Never Forget, Beware the Bad J®ws.
😂
Ben Shapiro
@benshapiro
The J®wish people has always been plagued by Bad J®ws, who undermine it from within. In America, those Bad J®ws largely vote Democrat.
10:48 PM · Nov 8, 2011
..
Hmmmm.
Winnie the Pooh.
Sanders.
There is a political cartoon there somewhere. Can’t quite…
Keith Forwheels
Here are a couple of reasons to be a little more optimistic (but only a little)
– the situation mirrors the years prior to the second world war, when many were complacent, or even sympathetic to Germany and the way that Hitler restored its fortunes. Once the fight was really on, and out in the open, the public figured it out. Of course, yes, it was almost too late. It could have been too late. But it wasn’t. So, to the extent that history rhymes, pre-storm complacency doesn’t mean we’re finished.
– Coronavirus has damaged the CCP, and more importantly it has thrown their plans into disarray. The extent of the damage will become clear over the course of 2020. They’re in the process of adapting but they are being forced to do so on the fly. The whistle has been prematurely blown on the so-called “long game”. What happens next is unclear, and depends on what’s happening on the ground in China (about which we have imperfect information).
It’s raining.
Uncannily.
Quite a lot.
The Mayor Pete Platitude Generator
Too good to leave on the last thread. We’re losing, most of all cause the dumbed down citizens of the country don’t even know they’re in a fight, let alone a fight to the death. What’s worse I suspect many of them would embrace their enslavement, so long as they’ve got their feelies & soma, and they think someone else is paying their bills. Fvckd indeed.
Why fight something you don’t understand? The problem is people are disgustingly disengaged from actual life around them, they’ve had it far to easy. The government will fix your problems with other people’s money with more useless services with no outcomes.
When the population whines about the cost of buying things, say a coffee, yet can’t draw a line in their heads that they earn $20+/hr in some god given menial job and that the person serving them directly may have a government mandated wage of a similar amount. Or whinge about power prices yet continue to vote virtuously for policy that will increase power prices. There is a massive disconnect in society. The more imports that arrive take advantage of Australians inate ability to fuck each other over. There’s no community or mateship. Just clusters of caucasian numpties clambering over themselves for the next juicy grant or handout.
obviously the quarantine has been working well
Hmmm. Top 50. Not all that bad.
Beats me. Entire nations seem to be at the mercy of Mr Huawei and his 5G box of tricks. Haven’t they got the nous and wherewithal to build and instal their own version, free from his prying eyes? It can’t be a matter fof intellectual property rights surely, as they don’t exist in China.
Thanks Rossini.
It’s causing the soy boys on Imgur to have a meltdown.
So all is good.
Top 50 — just!