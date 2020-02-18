Wash your mouth out with soap Andrew Bolt

In his editorial at the front end of his Bolt Report show on Sky last night, Andrew Bolt said the following in the context of a verbal critique from Celeste Barber (whoever the hell she is) about the recent bush fires:

At least the Prime Minister’s money is getting to victims. Barber’s is not.

NO no no no no no no no no no no no no.

It is not the Prime Minister’s money that the Prime Minister is splashing about. It is taxpayer money. Perhaps some micro fraction of the fund comes from the income tax the Prime Minister pays, but the billions being shower are certainly not the Prime Minister’s.

Wash your mouth out Andrew.