Wash your mouth out with soap Andrew Bolt

In his editorial at the front end of his Bolt Report show on Sky last night, Andrew Bolt said the following in the context of a verbal critique from Celeste Barber (whoever the hell she is) about the recent bush fires:
At least the Prime Minister’s money is getting to victims. Barber’s is not.
NO no no no no no no no no no no no no.
It is not the Prime Minister’s money that the Prime Minister is splashing about. It is taxpayer money. Perhaps some micro fraction of the fund comes from the income tax the Prime Minister pays, but the billions being shower are certainly not the Prime Minister’s.
Wash your mouth out Andrew.
That’s a bit harsh. You know what he means.
He doesn’t mean, nor does he believe, that the Prime Minister is personally forking out the cash from his own pockets.
It’s just a shorthand way of saying ‘the money that the Prime Minister allocated’.
And the reality is that most of the donated money is just spinning around somewhere collect dust, or is that interest? The NSW RFS is not allocating the donated money to those in most need, because their rules state that the money must go to purchasing equipment. I doubt that people donated so that the RFS could buy new gear some years down the track.
@Archivist
TAFKAS know’s what he means. Archivist knows what he means. Not every viewer of his show knows what he means. There are One Nation and Jacqui Lambie Network voters and viewers out there.
To call out these thing is very important. It is more than just sloppy language. Much like assertions that the Prime Minister runs the the country when more accurately and at best he runs the Government only (except when the bureacuracy runs the government).
wow, short fuse much?
said to my partner at the time about the entertainer, that I’ll bet this ends up a nightmare for someone as too much was going into the marketing of the events (look at me!) and nothing at all into the details.
I’m not happy to be right
Fair enough. I agree with that.
Leading on from that, worse than the notion that politicians hand out ‘their’ money is the pernicious idea that the government “runs the economy”. No it doesn’t.
“The economy” is a thing that would exist, one way or another, if there was no government at all.
I’ve met public servants who tell me they are involved in “energy” or “communications” or “transport.” They are not. Invariably, the job description of those public servants is to either monitor or regulate the industries they think they are “in”.
Bolt’s pendulum is swaying more left these days and would have known exactly what he was saying .. his maaate, Scotty from Marketing isn’t scoring too high on the pub test circuit so he tried to throw in a bit of support!
Barber didn’t check who would be getting the money when she chose the NSW RFS as the recipient.
The money is tied up as it is supposed, by the charter of the organisation, to go to buying equipment for NSW rural fire brigades, not to those who have suffered loss in the bushfires.
The NSW RFS is governed by a trust and they have rules and regulations as to where their taxpayer and donations are spent, they must account for all spending.
Those bleating about the money being held up need to understand that it is Barber’s fault that this has happened as she must not have checked where the donations were going, and is clueless about Trusts and organisations (and didn’t check it out). It wouldn’t be an issue if the money was a small amount, but many donated thinking it would go to those who suffered loss, not the brigades. Unfortunately, the rules can’t be changed after the fact. This is why there is a legal issue, the money won’t be released to NSW RFS until, I think, the distribution of the money is sorted out.
And good luck with that!
^^^ The NSW RFS is governed by a trust and they have rules and regulations as to where their taxpayer monies and private donations are spent, they must account for all spending.