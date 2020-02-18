What Ita Forgot

In a recent speech in Canberra, ABC Chairman Ita Buttrose stressed:

that the national broadcaster did not only need funds for emergency broadcasting, but also, in her words, for “Australian drama, children’s content, ­independent public interest journalism and Australian music, arts, science and educational programs”.

She forgot to ask for money for culture wars, re-education programs, partisan propaganda, travel junkets, BBC purchases and other such important things that money must be taken by force from citizens to fund.