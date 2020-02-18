What Ita Forgot

In a recent speech in Canberra, ABC Chairman Ita Buttrose stressed:
that the national broadcaster did not only need funds for emergency broadcasting, but also, in her words, for “Australian drama, children’s content, independent public interest journalism and Australian music, arts, science and educational programs”.
She forgot to ask for money for culture wars, re-education programs, partisan propaganda, travel junkets, BBC purchases and other such important things that money must be taken by force from citizens to fund.