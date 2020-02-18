Will they ever learn? Unlikely.

Apparently, Prime Minister Morrison has:
expressed anger at General Motors’ decision to dump the Holden brand in Australia, 72 years after the first home-grown car rolled off the production line, lamenting that $2 billion of taxpayer funds had been pumped into the automotive group.
Poor booby. Clearly the Prime Minister is focused on the big stuff. You know, like seeking a distraction from any attention of his government’s ineptitude and cluelessness. Is he equally upset at the $100 billion debacle that is and will be the submarines project? Has he called out Christopher Pyne? Will there be a salary and pension clawback under a GEAR – Government Executive Accountability Regime?
But before going further, lest he or his staff be reading, a couple of points to note. Tax payer funds were not pumped into the automotive group (General Motors). They were pumped through the automotive group to the employees of the automotive group.
This is a text book demonstration of how clueless politicians are relative to the wisdom of consumers and the market. The market clearly made its mind up on the Holden product, even though the product was subsidised, as demonstrated by sales numbers. Here is a picture for those who are verbally challenged:
Don’t like the picture. Herewith from the AFR:
Holden sales have been in serious decline in Australia, in part because car buyers have shifted towards SUVs and away from the traditional sedan that Holden built its business on with models such as the Kingswood and Commodore.
So basically, the Government was subsidising a product that people did not want to buy and then got upset at the producer for stopping production of a product that people did not want.
Such thinking is standard in government who never stop producing more government even though the people don’t want it. The big difference is that General Motors did not have the legal authority and police necessary to forcibly take money from consumers and to force consumption of its cars. If only.
In January, Holden’s market share in Australia was just 3.7 per cent, with only 2641 vehicles sold. It was the 10th-ranked brand in Australia, with market leader Toyota at 20.6 per cent market share. In 2019 Holden sold just 43,176 vehicles. In its heyday in 1970, Holden was selling more than 200,000 vehicles a year.
Rather than being upset at General Motors, the Prime Minister would better serve Australian citizens if he focused his attention on removing other such subsidies across the Australian economy. Perhaps starting with the ABC.
But this would require work and focus and would reduce the opportunities to appear on television and to pump out social media content. It would also require this Government to stand for something other than keep Labor out of office.
GM have a death wish.
GM Is Going All Electric, Will Ditch Gas- and Diesel-Powered Cars (2017)
The punters want SUVs not golf carts. I’m amused that as well as retiring the Holden brand GM announced they were selling their plant in Thailand.
Who, might you ask, would buy a plant that makes petrol consuming dinosaurs on wheels?
GM Shuts Australia, NZ Operations; Sells Thai Plant To Great Wall
Chinese people are not dumb even if woke GM executives are.
These pricks only believe in staying on the gravy train of office.
Scotty from Marketing probably spent a week workshopping his lines.
Wrong about where taxpayer funds were pumped. The crooked subsidy deals were struck by unions with Labor in an era when they had significant power to wreck the economy, and worked in collusion to maintain that threat. It was like the superannuation levy before superannuation – a mechanism to prop up union power. Then the media took over the story and made it about Australian manufacturing. GM, Ford and Toyota execs in Detroit and Tokyo couldn’t believe that found such rubes as Australian Governments. They creamed the profits for decades. I know because I worked in two of those three, and heard the key conversations.
The graph shows they had 15% of the market in 2006, dropping to 9% in 2014.
I seem to recall all 4 car manufacturers in Australia closed down production after 2013. Something to do with a carbon tax. That is, government moving the goalposts.
In the coming period we shall have EVs thrust upon us, again by government dictat. Car manufacturers are scrambling to survive. Even in Germany.
Now is the time to invest in horses and carts. The Amish were onto the demise of western civilisation well before its time.
What would any smart manufacture be doing in Australia?
The union workforce, toward the later years, was small due to automation, and are only part reason for the disappearance of car manufacturing in Australia
The subsidies given would only be covering the extortionate cost of taxation and compliance without which, no company would have stayed as long as they did.
And it obviously was still not enough to compensate.
1948 first Holden – 1950 VBU strike