Will they ever learn? Unlikely.

Posted on 8:45 am, February 18, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Apparently, Prime Minister Morrison has:

expressed anger at General Motors’ decision to dump the Holden brand in Australia, 72 years after the first home-grown car rolled off the production line, lamenting that $2 billion of taxpayer funds had been pumped into the automotive group.

Poor booby.  Clearly the Prime Minister is focused on the big stuff.  You know, like seeking a distraction from any attention of his government’s ineptitude and cluelessness.  Is he equally upset at the $100 billion debacle that is and will be the submarines project?  Has he called out Christopher Pyne?  Will there be a salary and pension clawback under a GEAR – Government Executive Accountability Regime?

But before going further, lest he or his staff be reading, a couple of points to note.  Tax payer funds were not pumped into the automotive group (General Motors).  They were pumped through the automotive group to the employees of the automotive group.

This is a text book demonstration of how clueless politicians are relative to the wisdom of consumers and the market.  The market clearly made its mind up on the Holden product, even though the product was subsidised, as demonstrated by sales numbers.  Here is a picture for those who are verbally challenged:

Don’t like the picture.  Herewith from the AFR:

Holden sales have been in serious decline in Australia, in part because car buyers have shifted towards SUVs and away from the traditional sedan that Holden built its business on with models such as the Kingswood and Commodore.

So basically, the Government was subsidising a product that people did not want to buy and then got upset at the producer for stopping production of a product that people did not want.

Such thinking is standard in government who never stop producing more government even though the people don’t want it.  The big difference is that General Motors did not have the legal authority and police necessary to forcibly take money from consumers and to force consumption of its cars.  If only.

In January, Holden’s market share in Australia was just 3.7 per cent, with only 2641 vehicles sold. It was the 10th-ranked brand in Australia, with market leader Toyota at 20.6 per cent market share. In 2019 Holden sold just 43,176 vehicles. In its heyday in 1970, Holden was selling more than 200,000 vehicles a year.

Rather than being upset at General Motors, the Prime Minister would better serve Australian citizens if he focused his attention on removing other such subsidies across the Australian economy.  Perhaps starting with the ABC.

But this would require work and focus and would reduce the opportunities to appear on television and to pump out social media content.  It would also require this Government to stand for something other than keep Labor out of office.

8 Responses to Will they ever learn? Unlikely.

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3327077, posted on February 18, 2020 at 8:56 am

    Holden sales have been in serious decline in Australia, in part because car buyers have shifted towards SUVs

    GM have a death wish.

    GM Is Going All Electric, Will Ditch Gas- and Diesel-Powered Cars (2017)

    The punters want SUVs not golf carts. I’m amused that as well as retiring the Holden brand GM announced they were selling their plant in Thailand.

    Who, might you ask, would buy a plant that makes petrol consuming dinosaurs on wheels?

    GM Shuts Australia, NZ Operations; Sells Thai Plant To Great Wall

    Great Wall, one of China’s biggest sport-utility vehicle makers, said it will sell cars from the Thai manufacturing base, which also has an engine plant, in Southeast Asia and Australia as it seeks global sales amid a slowing domestic market.

    Chinese people are not dumb even if woke GM executives are.

  2. Entropy
    #3327086, posted on February 18, 2020 at 9:07 am

    These pricks only believe in staying on the gravy train of office.

    Scotty from Marketing probably spent a week workshopping his lines.

  3. Robert
    #3327090, posted on February 18, 2020 at 9:10 am

    Wrong about where taxpayer funds were pumped. The crooked subsidy deals were struck by unions with Labor in an era when they had significant power to wreck the economy, and worked in collusion to maintain that threat. It was like the superannuation levy before superannuation – a mechanism to prop up union power. Then the media took over the story and made it about Australian manufacturing. GM, Ford and Toyota execs in Detroit and Tokyo couldn’t believe that found such rubes as Australian Governments. They creamed the profits for decades. I know because I worked in two of those three, and heard the key conversations.

  4. Watch Your Back
    #3327092, posted on February 18, 2020 at 9:11 am

    The graph shows they had 15% of the market in 2006, dropping to 9% in 2014.
    I seem to recall all 4 car manufacturers in Australia closed down production after 2013. Something to do with a carbon tax. That is, government moving the goalposts.

    In the coming period we shall have EVs thrust upon us, again by government dictat. Car manufacturers are scrambling to survive. Even in Germany.

  5. bemused
    #3327095, posted on February 18, 2020 at 9:15 am

    Now is the time to invest in horses and carts. The Amish were onto the demise of western civilisation well before its time.

  6. struth
    #3327106, posted on February 18, 2020 at 9:31 am

    What would any smart manufacture be doing in Australia?

    The union workforce, toward the later years, was small due to automation, and are only part reason for the disappearance of car manufacturing in Australia

    The subsidies given would only be covering the extortionate cost of taxation and compliance without which, no company would have stayed as long as they did.

    And it obviously was still not enough to compensate.

  7. stackja
    #3327109, posted on February 18, 2020 at 9:37 am

    1948 first Holden – 1950 VBU strike

    Holden’s Strike Settled
    The Advertiser (Adelaide, SA) – Tue 28 Mar 1950 – Page 4 – Holden’s Strike Settled
    About 100 employees of General Motors-Holdens, Ltd., Birkenhead, who went on strike on Sunday because they claimed a staff man had done work usually done by a daily-paid employee, decided yesterday at a meeting in the Trades Hall to resume work today. After a conference with the management, officials of the Vehicle Builders’ Union, which covers the men, said that the management had agreed to disrate the staff man. Applications would close on June 15. Only boys whose 13th birthday occurred this year were eligible to apply. The management had indicated that the staff man bad acted against their instructions in working on Sunday.

  8. stackja
    #3327114, posted on February 18, 2020 at 9:41 am

    Strike Delays Holden Output
    The Age (Melbourne, Vic.) – Tue 30 Aug 1949 – Page 4 – Strike Delays Holden Output

    Peak 1949 Holden production — which it was hoped would be 80 cars a day — has been set back three months by the coal strike.
    The highest daily figure this year will now be about 64. Output had been increased by General Motors-Holdens Ltd., according to a planned schedule. At the end of June daily production was 40. The strike, however, meant delay in supplies of raw materials and parts from many Australian sources.

