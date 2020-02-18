Will they get the Calombaris treatment

TAFKAS is waiting to see if Coles and Woolworths get the Calombaris treatment.

You see, Coles announced today:

it has identified a total of $20 million in underpayment for its salaried team members.

According to Retail and Fast Food Workers Union secretary Josh Cullinan:

He said the union had been investigating the matter and estimated the underpayment was in excess of $20 million. He said the union would pursue any underpayments on behalf of his members.

Mind you, this compares favourably to Woolworths who announced their underpayments:

When announcing the underpayments earlier this year, which involved over 5700 staff being short-changed due to discrepancies with the general retail award, the company (Woolworths) estimated the full amount would be between $200 million and $300 million.

Waiting to see if Coles and Woolworths get boycotted for wage theft. Waiting also for the non-Channel 10 media to rip into Coles and Woolworths. Will probably be waiting a long time.

Lesson for beginners in Australian business …. get an enterprise agreement with a union. That way, the workers can get ripped off by both the employer and the union.