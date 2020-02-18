Will they get the Calombaris treatment

TAFKAS is waiting to see if Coles and Woolworths get the Calombaris treatment.
You see, Coles announced today:
it has identified a total of $20 million in underpayment for its salaried team members.
According to Retail and Fast Food Workers Union secretary Josh Cullinan:
He said the union had been investigating the matter and estimated the underpayment was in excess of $20 million. He said the union would pursue any underpayments on behalf of his members.
Mind you, this compares favourably to Woolworths who announced their underpayments:
When announcing the underpayments earlier this year, which involved over 5700 staff being short-changed due to discrepancies with the general retail award, the company (Woolworths) estimated the full amount would be between $200 million and $300 million.
Waiting to see if Coles and Woolworths get boycotted for wage theft. Waiting also for the non-Channel 10 media to rip into Coles and Woolworths. Will probably be waiting a long time.
Lesson for beginners in Australian business …. get an enterprise agreement with a union. That way, the workers can get ripped off by both the employer and the union.
Of course not.
Colesworth are the biggest advertisers with channels 7 and 9.
I know someone who recently left employment of Woolworths. While she was there, they identified that a number of staff had been underpaid. They corrected their error by issuing affected staff with Woolworths gift cards.
Yeah, sounds legit.
The employment laws and award system are too complex.
Nobody can get it right, even with teams of accountants.
It’s time to throw the whole thing out the window.
And what of their ABC underpaying more than 1800 staff to the tune of almost $23 million?
Nah! No Calombaris treatment for them.