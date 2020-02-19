Liberty Quote
My golden rule for Liberal and National party politicians is that if they are pleasing the press gallery — especially Fairfax and ABC journalists — they will invariably be doing the wrong thing by their party and constituency.— Chris Kenny
-
Recent Comments
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- mh on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- JC on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- stackja on But is it important if he didn’t work at St Kevin’s?
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- JC on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- Twostix on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- chrisl on This was the coolest, EH?
- Tombell on But is it important if he didn’t work at St Kevin’s?
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- JC on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- Caveman on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- Geriatric Mayfly on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- Tel on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- Armadillo on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- Twostix on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- Professor Fred Lenin on Will they ever learn? Unlikely.
- Bruce in WA on This was the coolest, EH?
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- Lee on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on But is it important if he didn’t work at St Kevin’s?
- Paul on But is it important if he didn’t work at St Kevin’s?
- Tel on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- Armadillo on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- johanna on Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- But is it important if he didn’t work at St Kevin’s?
- This was the coolest, EH?
- The Economist is intrigued by … economics
- The Government We Deserve
- Too late to support IPA Climate Change book but there is still Project Hope!
- Is it really that hard to understand that unproductive public spending lowers productivity?
- What Ita Forgot
- Wash your mouth out with soap Andrew Bolt
- Tuesday Forum: February 18, 2020
- Will they get the Calombaris treatment
- Too good a line not to repeat
- Will they ever learn? Unlikely.
- Another Stephen Hicks event in Melbourne 12 March
- How Google manipulates elections
- Fancy that!
- ScoMo Yet To Learn His ABC’s!
- Dealing with the most important issue of our times
- David Leyonhjelm guest post. The sinister side of the nanny state.
- Misleading news on the green energy transition. See how the Energiewende is going in Germany!
- Safety in Energy
- Gosh. Turns out the law also applies to Ultimo aristocrats
- ABC bias
- Politics As Germ Warfare
- In the UK, no-nonsense ex-cop wins big against thought police
- Hinderaker and Watts chart the lies of ‘climate change’
- News balance
- Folau kills in return triumph for Dragons, angering the ABC
- OMG. Acquittal victory lap for the Richard Petty of trolls
- Liberté, égalité, fraternité, stupidité
- Barr vs. Trump: Both Have Sound Cases In Stone Standoff
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
But is it important if he didn’t work at St Kevin’s?
This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives, Media. Bookmark the permalink.
Obviously not.
Mobile phones are addictive.
Labor’s and lefties’ moral credo everywhere has always been “if it feels good, do it”.
why is it that the majority of political rock spiders come from Labor?
Put the “We’re full” sign up again in the ALP wing of stone college once again.
Can’t wait for the ALPBC expose with Louise Milligan. Any minute now.
Remember, it’s not illegal if you love them.
“Paul
#3328864, posted on February 19, 2020 at 7:00 pm
Remember, it’s not illegal if you love them.”
That’s right….love is love.
Bob Collins had similar “ issues”.
ALP/ABC are ‘different’. As Michael Smith has shown.
MSM and ABC are very ‘selective’.