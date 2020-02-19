But is it important if he didn’t work at St Kevin’s?

Posted on 6:16 pm, February 19, 2020 by currencylad

Former NSW Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos rearrested, charged.

This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to But is it important if he didn’t work at St Kevin’s?

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3328824, posted on February 19, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Mobile phones are addictive.

  3. Ubique
    #3328833, posted on February 19, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Labor’s and lefties’ moral credo everywhere has always been “if it feels good, do it”.

  4. alans
    #3328835, posted on February 19, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    why is it that the majority of political rock spiders come from Labor?

  5. H B Bear
    #3328852, posted on February 19, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Put the “We’re full” sign up again in the ALP wing of stone college once again.

  6. H B Bear
    #3328858, posted on February 19, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    Can’t wait for the ALPBC expose with Louise Milligan. Any minute now.

  7. Paul
    #3328864, posted on February 19, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Remember, it’s not illegal if you love them.

  8. Cassie of Sydney
    #3328865, posted on February 19, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    “Paul
    #3328864, posted on February 19, 2020 at 7:00 pm
    Remember, it’s not illegal if you love them.”

    That’s right….love is love.

  9. Tombell
    #3328880, posted on February 19, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Bob Collins had similar “ issues”.

  10. stackja
    #3328885, posted on February 19, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    ALP/ABC are ‘different’. As Michael Smith has shown.
    MSM and ABC are very ‘selective’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.