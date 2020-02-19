The Economist is intrigued by … economics

Immigration to America is down. Wages are up. Are the two related?



In both 2018 and 2019 nominal wages rose by more than 3%, the fastest growth since before the recession a decade ago. Americans at the bottom of the labour market are doing especially well. In the past year the wages of those without a high-school diploma have risen by nearly 10%. Intriguingly, this has come as America has turned considerably less friendly to immigrants, who are assumed by many to steal jobs from natives and lower the wages of less-educated folk. The two phenomena may be connected …



Via Ace. Donald Trump talked about a “blue collar boom” in the State of the Union. He wasn’t whistling Dixie.