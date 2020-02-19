The Economist is intrigued by … economics

Posted on 4:57 pm, February 19, 2020 by currencylad

Immigration to America is down. Wages are up. Are the two related?


In both 2018 and 2019 nominal wages rose by more than 3%, the fastest growth since before the recession a decade ago. Americans at the bottom of the labour market are doing especially well. In the past year the wages of those without a high-school diploma have risen by nearly 10%. Intriguingly, this has come as America has turned considerably less friendly to immigrants, who are assumed by many to steal jobs from natives and lower the wages of less-educated folk. The two phenomena may be connected …

 
Via Ace. Donald Trump talked about a “blue collar boom” in the State of the Union. He wasn’t whistling Dixie.

5 Responses to The Economist is intrigued by … economics

  2. Bela Bartok
    #3328777, posted on February 19, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    Gee that Obama character was pretty smart getting this right way back in 2009!

  3. mem
    #3328786, posted on February 19, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Related yes. But only in so far as that is what Trump promised to do.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3328795, posted on February 19, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    The Economist is intrigued by … economics

    That’s unusual. They’re usually more intrigued by Marxism and climate rubbish.

    Gave up my subscription a decade ago. It’s amazing that a free markets economics magazine should so enthusiastically embrace crazy communista fads, but that’s the age we now live in.

  5. John Brumble
    #3328796, posted on February 19, 2020 at 5:56 pm

