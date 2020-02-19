The Economist is intrigued by … economics

Immigration to America is down. Wages are up. Are the two related?
In both 2018 and 2019 nominal wages rose by more than 3%, the fastest growth since before the recession a decade ago. Americans at the bottom of the labour market are doing especially well. In the past year the wages of those without a high-school diploma have risen by nearly 10%. Intriguingly, this has come as America has turned considerably less friendly to immigrants, who are assumed by many to steal jobs from natives and lower the wages of less-educated folk. The two phenomena may be connected …
Via Ace. Donald Trump talked about a “blue collar boom” in the State of the Union. He wasn’t whistling Dixie.
Yeah but don’t you know Kates you fake conservative, that Trump something something unintelligible something and what’s more, something else and something more yada yada yada.
signed, the only real conservative in the Universe
IAmShitEater
(no need for you to post any comments IAmFuckwit, I did it for you, word for word)
Gee that Obama character was pretty smart getting this right way back in 2009!
Related yes. But only in so far as that is what Trump promised to do.
That’s unusual. They’re usually more intrigued by Marxism and climate rubbish.
Gave up my subscription a decade ago. It’s amazing that a free markets economics magazine should so enthusiastically embrace crazy communista fads, but that’s the age we now live in.
Iampeter isn’t pretending to be a conservative, he’s pretending to be a cartoon version of a Randroid.