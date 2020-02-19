This was the coolest, EH?

IN my teens, this was the vintage old Holden I liked best. Most of them were ‘hotted-up’ by then by their young third, fourth or fifth owners but EH fans seemed to respect the simplicity and low stance of the car too much to go overboard with embellishments. Mags, a fancy paint-job and maybe some seat-belts – that was the extent of the en-hottening. Even though no Holden looks better in mags, personally, I always prefer factory:

Surprising (to me), the modern look of the EH (1963 to 1965) was actually the work of legendary GM designer Bill Mitchell. A full size fibre glass model of the EJ progenitor of the EH was sent to Detroit for assessment in 1961 and Mitchell wasn’t impressed. Far from being low and modern, it was an unbalanced throwback. Mitchell took the Edsel-esque mock-up and created the first true change to the Holden since the 48-215, incorporating the new “Red” engine for the first time. More than 250,000 EHs – standards, specials, premiers, wagons and vans – were sold before the HD was launched. It was the fastest-selling Holden ever. About 14,000 per month were driven from showrooms around the country during its brief run. Anyway – adios, Holden.