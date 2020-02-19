This was the coolest, EH?

IN my teens, this was the vintage old Holden I liked best. Most of them were ‘hotted-up’ by then by their young third, fourth or fifth owners but EH fans seemed to respect the simplicity and low stance of the car too much to go overboard with embellishments. Mags, a fancy paint-job and maybe some seat-belts – that was the extent of the en-hottening. Even though no Holden looks better in mags, personally, I always prefer factory:
Surprising (to me), the modern look of the EH (1963 to 1965) was actually the work of legendary GM designer Bill Mitchell. A full size fibre glass model of the EJ progenitor of the EH was sent to Detroit for assessment in 1961 and Mitchell wasn’t impressed. Far from being low and modern, it was an unbalanced throwback. Mitchell took the Edsel-esque mock-up and created the first true change to the Holden since the 48-215, incorporating the new “Red” engine for the first time. More than 250,000 EHs – standards, specials, premiers, wagons and vans – were sold before the HD was launched. It was the fastest-selling Holden ever. About 14,000 per month were driven from showrooms around the country during its brief run. Anyway – adios, Holden.
My brother was brought home from the hospital in a snot-coloured FJ.
It is my earliest memory.
I blame dread. We fought like hyenas for the next 15 years. 😀
Not long after that we got a navy coloured EH station wagon.
Fine car.
You get in the special model that’s the one. Bucket seats chrome centre console. But I prefer the Ute.
Bloody hell- they parked that red EH next to a rally-ed up Volvo 142 (I think a ’65, with the badge on the front lip of the bonnet), a “Bertone” 262 turbo, and a P1800 ie The Saint.
Is this the dustbin of history to which the prettiest Holden in consigned?
Our first brand new car was an EH Station Wagon the same colour scheme as in the above photo.
From previous, our first car was Peter Allen’s (Walnough) dad’s ex car.
I’ll never understand why Holden never got serious about a locally produced basic, ultra reliable, 4WD tray top/dual cab for the farm and mining sector. It’s the one sector where Australia’s own domestic market could support a significant investment in tooling up. They could have drawn on the best components from GM around the world, and supported it with the best country dealer network of any brand. Instead they just sat around and watched Toyota develop a market that they should have had by the balls.
I’ve owned three cars with the lion and stone logo: a VK Commodore Berlina (very comfortable but overheated like a bitch); a V6 Jackaroo SWB (much underrated) — and then there was this one — same model specs, same colour. Of the three, it’s only the third I wish I still owned.
It’s a death trap
It’s a suicide rap
Get out while you’re young
Too much chrome