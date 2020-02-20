Can’t leave this IPA booger hanging

Our friends at the IPA put out a really good weekly podcast called Looking Forward.

However, in their show of 19 February, something was said that TAFKAS can’t just leave hanging.

At around 40.35, Andrew Bushnell said:

…. Tony Abbott, who is probably the most conservative Prime Minister we’ve had, certainly …. Probably more conservative even than Howard.

WHAT!!!!

TAFKAS is not sure what Bushnell was drinking out of his cup, but come on.

Ok. Perhaps if your sample pool is Howard, Rudd, Gillard, Rudd, Abbott, Turnbull, Morrisson, then perhaps on a relative basis, Abbott is/was conservative. But was he conservative in the classic political sense? Don’t think so.

Worse than Abbott not being a political conservative was that he was politically incompetent and created the conditions that allowed for the Prime Ministership of Malcolm Turnbull. A Prime Ministership that may personally irk Abbott, but that all Australians have and will continue to suffer and pay for for very long time.

Conserve on that!

