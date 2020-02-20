Coming soon: deficits to become ‘happiness surpluses’

Labor’s Jim Chalmers backs Jacinda Ardern’s ‘wellbeing budget’ plan.
Nobody in his right mind would ever want the government in charge of wellbeing – not even if the relevant Treasurer learned the ropes, as Jim Chalmers did, under an exemplar of existential joy like Wayne Swan.
Jim Chalmers has declared Australia should consider adopting a version of Jacinda Ardern’s “wellbeing budget” and flagged a rethink of how economic output is calculated, advocating a more creative approach considering social and environmental factors.
In a Wednesday night speech in Brisbane, Dr Chalmers championed Ms Ardern’s controversial budget process, which he said “redefines what success means in terms of economic outcomes”.
The opposition Treasury spokesman, who worked under former treasurer Wayne Swan, also highlighted the “shortcomings” of GDP measures, which he said was amplified during the bushfire crisis.
Speaking at an event held by The Australia Institute, Dr Chalmers said the Ardern government was reporting against specific measures under four headings – “financial and physical capital, human capital, natural capital and social capital”.
As well as Mr Swan, Queenslander Dr Chalmers (PhD/ANU, pol-sci) formerly worked for Peter Beattie. The “wellbeing budget” is a neat trick that allows socialists to re-classify red ink as black in effect. But it doesn’t matter how many “headings” are in the budget papers. Everything still has to be paid for eventually.
Chalmers worked for Wayne Swan and before that for Peter Beattie. What a fabulous background to put on your CV. The only thing missing is having had a job with Rudd and Gillard. And he wants to be our Treasurer. I don’t think so.
Chalmers is a typical ALP plodder. Learning at the feet of intellectual midgets. Long may he remain on the Opposition benches.