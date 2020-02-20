Coming soon: deficits to become ‘happiness surpluses’



Jim Chalmers has declared Australia should consider adopting a version of Jacinda Ardern’s “wellbeing budget” and flagged a rethink of how economic output is calculated, advocating a more creative approach considering social and environmental factors.

In a Wednesday night speech in Brisbane, Dr Chalmers championed Ms Ardern’s controversial budget process, which he said “redefines what success means in terms of economic outcomes”.

The opposition Treasury spokesman, who worked under former treasurer Wayne Swan, also highlighted the “shortcomings” of GDP measures, which he said was amplified during the bushfire crisis.

Speaking at an event held by The Australia Institute, Dr Chalmers said the Ardern government was reporting against specific measures under four headings – “financial and physical capital, human capital, natural capital and social capital”.