Holdenvana

Will they ever learn? Unlikely.

This morning, Greg Sheridan wrote an oped in the Oz lamenting the disappearance of Holden:

The death of the Holden brand is not just a cultural tragedy for Australia — the death of something unique, special, something we created all ourselves and brought to magnificent fruition. It is much bigger than that. It reflects the disastrous national wrong turn we took when we got rid of car manufacturing.

Cultural tragedy? Seriously. But when he says “we got rid of car manufacturing”, one must ask who is this we kimosabe?

Sheridan is usually good on foreign policy and national security, but generally rubbish on matters economic. And this is another example.

This disaster was brought about by a combination of green costs on industry, ludicrous power prices and grievously misplaced free-market economics nostrums. The net result was a catastrophic loss of capacity, complexity and competence across our economy, a dumbing down of our society, a needless limitation on our potential and a serious dent in our national security.

A disaster apparently.

He lists a number of areas of cause for the disappearance of car manufacturing, but failed to recognise the 3 horsemen of economic apocalypse – big labour, big business and big government.

Nowhere does Sheridan mention the contribution of unions (not the workers) or mention the contribution of the crap management (domestic and in Detroit) or mention the contribution of a conga-line of dumb government (politicians and bureaucrats) who together delivered a product that people did not want to buy – whether because of quality, price or product. PEOPLE DID NOT WANT TO BUY the Australian version of the Trabant when better options were available.

Let’s just go to the scoreboard – and imagine what these numbers would have looked like if the 3 levels of Australian profligate government did not mandate the use of concurrently subsidised and overpriced cars.

We should not be looking for people to blame but lessons to be learned. And apparently there were no lessons learned.