In Praise of Julia Gillard

OF Australia’s revolving doorsome foursome – Rudd/Gillard and Abbott/Turnbull – Julia Gillard has conducted herself with far more panache since leaving office than Rudd and Turnbull combined. The latter two regard themselves as emeritus prime ministers – as Benedicts in white forever – intervening to score vengeful cheap shots and prosecute their tiresome obsessions (almost always about the weather) on a near weekly basis. Even the feisty Tony Abbott has stayed away from the old Battlelines since losing Warringah last year, preferring to let his remarkable service as a volunteer fireman speak for itself. Gillard, however, hasn’t badgered or coached Scott Morrison or involved herself in subjects she considers her personal moral domain. She has, by and large, disappeared. Of the other ex-PMs, Paul Keating is the most borish. Obviously craving the flattery he received from the Press Gallery for decades, he continues to write lunar tracts on geo-politics and national security (specialising in advertorials for China). John Howard mostly confines himself to Liberal Party affairs – which is appropriate. Good show, Julia.
Liberty Quote
Being right too soon is socially unacceptable.— Robert Heinlein
-
-
She’s remaining quiet because she knows she has some big skeletons in her closet and the door is opening with Michael Smith’s case against her and the investigation into fraudulent donations to the clinton foundation.