NSW Liberals: only government timber workers can plant trees

Berejiklian government abandons forestry privatisation after bushfires.

We are committed to ensuring the forestry industry recovers from the fires and the thousands of people who are employed in the sector have a strong and secure future.”

That’s Treasurer Dominic Perrottet. Why are these worthy goals incompatible with privatisation? If a buyer of the currently damaged asset can be found, why not let a private operator revitalise the forest?

2 Responses to NSW Liberals: only government timber workers can plant trees

  1. stackja
    #3329652, posted on February 20, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    Matt Kean is NSW Minister for forests. Matt wants more. Glad seems incapable of saying no to Matt Kean.

  2. m0nty
    #3329664, posted on February 20, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    If a buyer of the currently damaged asset can be found, why not let a private operator revitalise the forest?

    Because they wouldn’t get nearly as much $$$ as they were banking on, given the increased risk of future bushfires.

    Plus I guess they might get sued if they don’t do enough to prevent future fires?

