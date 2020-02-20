The Democrat semi-finals half time report

And you still can’t be sure that one of those Dems won’t be president next year. Via Instapundit.
ELIZABETH WARREN TAKES IT STRAIGHT TO THE BILLIONAIRE WHO CALLS WOMEN FAT BROADS (VIDEO).
Or to put it another way: Bloomberg got scalped.
Bloomberg finally made the Dems interesting.
Now it is a bum fight for the next 6 months until they steal the nomination from Bernie at a brokered convention.
Not sure who will win the primaries. But if Bloomberg gets the nod expect all the sexist and racially charged things he’s said to be ignored or DemoSplaned away. Blacks and women will still turn out to vote for him because of reasons. Big money and insensitive comments like blackface are only wrong when those not of the left do it. Governor Blackface-Babykiller -Northam is a case in point.
That Wiki vandalism is worthy of JC.
Ahahahahahaha.
So I watched the Democrat debate. Don’t care about their policies or issues but wanted to see what Bloomberg was like. I didn’t pay much attention as I was doing other things so probably absorbed 50%. Impressions follow:
Bloomberg: unable to answer off the cuff or surprise questions. Made a couple of good points later on but his start was awful. Really bad. I doubt he’ll be the leader in the number of delegates
Biden: seen as irrelevant by other candidates and ignored by the moderators. The few answers he gave were rambling and self-serving. Obviously past his prime, and his prime wasn’t that good in the first place
Warren: strong showing. But she’s a consummate liar and as she is one of the few I know about I filtered everything she said through that impression. Nothing she said tonight led me to think she was trustworthy or believable. Her policies are identical (as far as I know and I don’t really care) to…
Bernie: old, passionate, a true believer in his policies. I disagree with him but he’s honest, which Warren isn’t. He can’t do basic math though, the financial gaps are huge and unexplained even when challenged by others
Amy: I’d read that she made a good showing in recent primaries and was one to watch as Warren faded. Boy was that wrong. She seemed nervous and defensive and comes across as ineffectual. Same speech pattern/uncertainty in her voice as Pauline Hanson twenty years ago
Last guy: Buttigieg (sp?). Best speaker. Presidential demeanor. Has a perfect answer for everything, but says nothing, taking many sentences of grand words that sound well but amount to…? Closest public speaker to him is Barack Obama, same slightly aloof style and same high regard for himself.
Summary: Bernie is obviously pissed at the Dems railroading him at last election and is pissed that it’s obviously happening again, and his frankness and honesty should see him be the front runner. Buttigieg should do well and is a likely #2, and if the Dems screw Bernie I think he’ll be the nominee.
Likely outcome: Trump will win. Bernie too communist – sorry, “democratic socialist” – and Buttigieg too young, inexperienced, and smarmy. But Buttigieg is in it for the long game he’ll fight again in 2024 with more recognition and fewer septuagenarians in the field
Not sure if Mini-Bloomer has a chance. He is about 2 foot tall and appears in the infamous Epstein black book. Birds of a (((feather))) flock together, so I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some revelations that come out as the election process continues.