Who is the bigger turd? It’s a toss up.

Read the below ditty from today’s Australian and then consider which of the protagonists is the greater turd. The one who takes the bottle or the one that Googles and then leaks the tale of which bottle was served.
The wine bottle Googler may think he was short changed on the wine served, but consider also who most likely paid for his travel costs to this soiree. Probably not the Googler.
Malcolm and Lucy Turnbull hosted a consolation meal at their Sydney mansion for Bill Shorten last year, but only splashed out for a $17 bottle of vino.
The story goes that Turnbull got on the blower after Scott Morrison’s miracle in May and suggested a dinner party next time Shorten was in town so the unlikely friends could break bread over common enemies (we assume it’s a long list including successors Morrison and Anthony Albanese).
On the way to Point Piper, Shorten stopped at a bottle shop and forked out $100 for two nice bottles of red and white. A friend advised the former Labor leader that protocol dictates the guest bring a bottle as a gift and then the host dips into the cellar for some of the good stuff.
Remember, during his time as prime minister Turnbull curated a taxpayer-funded collection of over 370 bottles, worth close to $9000.
As expected, Shorten’s bottles were promptly put in the cupboard and Turnbull placed a different drop on the table.
Assuming it was a wine to remember, Shorten memorised the label. By all accounts the trio had a delightful dinner with many laughs. In the cab home, Shorten googled the Turnbulls’ wine and found it on special for $17 at Dan Murphys.
Strewth confirmed the tall tale, first told by Turnbull impersonator and Triple M host Lawrence Mooney on Monday, with sources. Our spies wouldn’t name the wine, saying only that it was similar to budget bottle Annie’s Lane.
Turnbull is estimated to be worth around $200m. So why the bottom-of-the-barrel bottle? Is he a touch of a tight-arse or did he not think Shorten had the palate to appreciate his plonk?
Tafkas:
Ummm…
Because Turnbull is a nasty, vindictive, lying prick?
And so is Shorten.
Now that IS one of life’s questions to which there can be no definitive answer.
If Shorten couldn’t decide whether he liked the wine by the way it tasted, how would knowledge of its price help him?
I carry no torch for Turnbull – it doesn’t surprise me for a second to find out he’s mean as stink – but I’m assuming he and Lucy also drank what he offered the guests?
In business a secret meeting like this would be considered cartel behaviour
Its like the two of them are chasing each other around the bowl.
The metaphor works better with an American style crapper.
‘On the way to Point Piper, Shorten stopped at a bottle shop and forked out $100 for two nice bottles of red and white. A friend advised the former Labor leader that protocol dictates the guest bring a bottle as a gift and then the host dips into the cellar for some of the good stuff.’
I know the story is supposed to be against Turnbull, but this bit – both the outlay and the, err, advice – makes Shorten look like some gormless parvenue hick trying to impress.
And Annie’s Lane riesling is currently retailing at $11.95 per bottle at Dan Murphy’s. On the other hand, you can sometimes get quite a reasonable bottle of wine at around $17 from Dan Murphy.
And they only had one bottle the whole night??
Made-up nonsense.
Sounds like a story for a sitcom.
When it comes to being a miserable mean shit Turnbull leads the pack by the proverbial country mile. The only reason Shorten got the invite was because Turnbull wanted to get as much dirt as he could on all the people still in Parliament that he hates. Amusingly he thinks that Shorten would have dirt on many Liberals, the ones that Turnbull hates the most, when Shorten’s hate list would have only Labor people on it. Malcolm is so bloody stupid he invited the wrong person for dinner. He should have called up Julie Bishop. Not only would she be delighted to knife her ex colleagues but she wouldn’t have a clue what is a good wine so he could have saved a bit more by filling her glass with an el cheapo cleanskin.
A thoroughly despicable human being…
One thing is clear from this story, both of them are a plonker..
They only had one bottle between them?
Cheapskates. Par for the course actually.
Oh, sorry Des
Turdball wouldn’t think Shortarse was worthy of treating to a good wine. His invitation wasn’t because of friendship or similar, but simply trying to curry future favour if the need arose.
Sounds like the product of Lawrence Mooney’s imagination, backed up by ‘sources’.
Unless Turnbull set Billy up for the classic ‘Beef n’ Burgandy’ wine snob test, the story is only likely to have come from Shorten himself. And Shorten is a careful curator of People Who Might Help Shorten – and far more likely to keep his tongue attached to Turnbull’s nether regions than retail a story that makes them both look like dicks.