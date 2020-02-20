Who is the bigger turd? It’s a toss up.

Read the below ditty from today’s Australian and then consider which of the protagonists is the greater turd. The one who takes the bottle or the one that Googles and then leaks the tale of which bottle was served.

The wine bottle Googler may think he was short changed on the wine served, but consider also who most likely paid for his travel costs to this soiree. Probably not the Googler.

Malcolm and Lucy Turnbull hosted a consolation meal at their Sydney mansion for Bill Shorten last year, but only splashed out for a $17 bottle of vino.

The story goes that Turnbull got on the blower after Scott Morrison’s miracle in May and suggested a dinner party next time Shorten was in town so the unlikely friends could break bread over common enemies (we assume it’s a long list including successors Morrison and Anthony Albanese).

On the way to Point Piper, Shorten stopped at a bottle shop and forked out $100 for two nice bottles of red and white. A friend advised the former Labor leader that protocol dictates the guest bring a bottle as a gift and then the host dips into the cellar for some of the good stuff.

Remember, during his time as prime minister Turnbull curated a taxpayer-funded collection of over 370 bottles, worth close to $9000.

As expected, Shorten’s bottles were promptly put in the cupboard and Turnbull placed a different drop on the table.

Assuming it was a wine to remember, Shorten memorised the label. By all accounts the trio had a delightful dinner with many laughs. In the cab home, Shorten googled the Turnbulls’ wine and found it on special for $17 at Dan Murphys.

Strewth confirmed the tall tale, first told by Turnbull impersonator and Triple M host Lawrence Mooney on Monday, with sources. Our spies wouldn’t name the wine, saying only that it was similar to budget bottle Annie’s Lane.

Turnbull is estimated to be worth around $200m. So why the bottom-of-the-barrel bottle? Is he a touch of a tight-arse or did he not think Shorten had the palate to appreciate his plonk?