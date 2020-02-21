By which time he’ll be 87 years old and still Opposition Leader

Posted on 10:08 pm, February 21, 2020 by currencylad

Anthony Albanese recommits party to net zero carbon emissions target for 2050.

  2. Terry
    #3331027, posted on February 21, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    So, Nuclear Energy it is then. Right Albo?

    Nah, didn’t think so. Wanker.

  3. Scott Osmond
    #3331074, posted on February 21, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    Making promises that won’t be called to account until 30 years down the track. 10 elections. I can’t see the scam lasting another 5/7 years. Once the solar panels put up in the mid 2000s die and have to be dumped in landfill or recycled and turbines from the bird chompers are left lying around and the lights start to go out 1 or another party will call bullshit and win a landslide election. PHON seems the only federal party at the moment who is critical of the insanity. The majors are down to the high 4 million of votes. Each election they seem to lose more.

