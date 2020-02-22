Breaking: Bloomberg scores his biggest endorsement so far

Clint Eastwood Says Electing Michael Bloomberg Is “the Best Thing We Could Do.”
Liberty Quote
There shall be no taxation without misrepresentation.— J. B. Handelsman
Warning: don’t read if you love Harry Callahan.
Okay, Bloomberg is fucked. At this point an endorsement from Hollyweird and the entertainment industry is the kiss of death. No one is listening to them anymore. The spell has broken. The mask has slipped and we know them for the degenerates they are.
The problem with Bloomberg is he would come with Pelosi, Schiff, the 4 crazy ladies etc.
I’ve always said (despite loving so many of his movies; the ones that weren’t ridiculous) that Eastwood has always played games with politics, swinging this way and that in a calculated manner. When the original Dirty Harry was criticised for racism, the follow-up had a black partner and an Asian fling. He headed off charges of vigilantism by making a Dirty Harry movie about taking down a vigilante ring in he SFPD. He is forever purchasing the rights go on being Harry Callahan. And the price is drifting left at just the right time. Now he’s paying to go on being fondly regarded despite mocking Obama. It’s what keeps him in the ‘right wing’ movie business. What it amounts to, really, is strategic ass kissing.
Did he just trip over that empty chair again?
Mini Mike needs to first avoid Arkancide before he even gets to duke it out with President The Donald.
Killary wants that brokered convention nom. Bloomberg had better avoid scarfs and doorknobs.
But even more so, the problem with Bloomberg is that he’s a control freak and a dishonest sack of shit. He wants to raise taxes on high income earners, but not on wealth. Sure, a wealth tax is mighty destructive, but it’s also interesting why he stops short. Bloombox is immensely rich – not so much as an very high income earner. He’s rich because of the capital value of his business.
He wants to control people’s lives and thinks he knows better. This why in a lot of cases business people don’t make good politicians (although Trump is the exceptions). They think they have superior knowledge. Bloombox, if he is elected could end up being the Herbert Hoover of our era. He thought he knew it all.