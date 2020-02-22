Hate sites on the internet

Yesterday I flew through Auckland on my way home and decided to catch up on what had been happening in Australia. So after reading through the papers I began checking out the blogs. Turns out New Zealand runs a nanny state.
As much as I would love to make the short of cheap comments that petty minds like Steve revel in ( 🙂 ) the fact of the matter is that this simply reflects the problem of censorship. The nanny state starts with the allegedly noble intention of protecting people from “Hate and Racism” an ends up censoring very moderate traditional conservatives.
That’s not an unintended consequence, that’s a feature.
“The nanny state starts with the allegedly noble intention of protecting people from “Hate and Racism” an ends up censoring very moderate traditional conservatives.”
Of course….that is precisely the intention.
The problem is the MSM is about 96% in the tank for the Left.
So the Right has moved to blogs.
Hence the censorship.
St Jacinda has only just started. Watch and laugh.
Yep… and who decides what’s hate speech and what’s not?
As a white, heterosexual Christian man, I’m confronted all the time by “hate speech” from those who condemn such bile…
My Christianity is the subject of hatred, my maleness means I’m somehow part of a “rape” system, as a Heterosexual male I’m being told I’m a hater of the alphabet community, and as a man of European complexion I’m supposed to be a racial bigot…
We have reached more than a Nanny state, but a looming totalitarian system that won’t brook opposition… or criticism..
“hy Ted
#3331307, posted on February 22, 2020 at 9:16 am
St Jacinda has only just started. Watch and laugh.”
Yep.
“We have reached more than a Nanny state, but a looming totalitarian system that won’t brook opposition… or criticism..”
It’s here…..we are already seeing it everyday with the left and their social media sewer tools. If you question stuff…..like Bolt did during the week about St Kevin’s……then you are smeared and silenced…and of course…Bolt being Bolt the Dolt who who craves being liked by everybody (like Tony Abbott)…prostrated himself at the alter of the left after they had castrated him. And Bettina Arndt…who was smeared last night by a supposed conservative….the lynch mobs on social media are probably smearing and hanging Arndt today as I write.
There is nothing “looming”…it is here.
If your only argument is “Shut up before I hit yez!” that means you actually don’t have an argument at all.
As for the inevitable comment, “Those network operators are private and can do what they want!” this is BS, they are highly regulated, they cannot do what they want and they need to stay on the good side of government if they want to keep their business. Also, there are strict limits in terms of how many operators are allowed, so it runs as a cartel system, not a free market.
Would be interested to know if the bloxor list is nation wide, or changes depending on the carrier. Not sure if you were using the mobile network or perhaps there’s WiFi at the airport.
And our so called right of centre government is no better.
The Left does not tolerate competition in thought or deed, it’s their way or the highway even/or especially on the information highway.
everything the left touches turns to shit. When they are in power they accelerate our civilisation’s terminal decline. this is what the fall of the Roman empire must have felt like, slow, inevitable, corruption, degeneracy overrun by barbarians, and their lunatic enablers.
Anything that does not fit with the narrative of the left is now hate speech. Simply stating that you are heterosexual is hate speech. Simply stating that you are a Christian is hate speech. None of this is on the radar of mainstream society as it gets on with the business of just getting by and making a living. But its all going on quietly in the background and in the MSM and politics and mainstream society is in for a big shock when the penny finally drops. One day it will be a punishable offence if you even look like you might have had a ‘hate thought’ let alone actually uttering one. Think that’s a bit far fetched?
The nanny state starts by pretending it has noble intention of protecting people from “Hate and Racism” so it can end up censoring very moderate traditional conservatives.”
FIFY
“So called” is right, the current government is way to the left of their voters who are actually centre right. The government is not even in the centre as they like to think. Both sides of the politics are arguing for our economic destruction to appease the weather gods and their only difference is how quickly to accomplish it.
I just do not understand the level of stupidity of the political class, they oppose economic destruction in favour of stopping climate change and “unexpectedly” win an election. Before their bums have even touched green and red leather in Canberra they forget what got them there.
The media are easier to understand – simple ignorance and overwhelming arrogance that the electorate cannot influence.
This was posted at Ace’s yesterday …
Shows NZ cops interrogating a bloke for criticising the government online.
Can’t find any other details.