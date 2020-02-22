Is there a scientifically literate politician in the House?

Posted on 12:12 pm, February 22, 2020 by Rafe Champion

The Government accepts the findings of our scientific institutions on climate change.

ScoMo – Prime Minister’s Reply – 2019-11-26

One Response to Is there a scientifically literate politician in the House?

  1. C.L.
    #3331531, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    I’m afraid the cause of a Liberal Party that actually stands up against climate insanity is lost, Rafe. I thought there was a possibility that Liberals (and especially Nationals) would make an aggressive pitch for coal, reliable electricity etc. But no. They’ve decided to go the Labor-lite route.

