Posted on 11:49 am, February 22, 2020

Kevin Rudd calls Morrison ‘Scotty from Marketing’ and claims the PM is ‘unfit for office’.

10 Responses to Kevin from home insulation

  1. H B Bear
    #3331475, posted on February 22, 2020 at 11:56 am

    Bwahahaaa. Too funny.

    KRuddy should stick to walking the streets of New York trying to find someone who will have lunch with him.

  2. Tim Neilson
    #3331481, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    I hope Labor adopts the “Scotty from marketing” line. Lots of voters will be “from marketing” or will have relatives or friends who are. It comes across as snobbish – which is why it’s likely to get immense traction with the ABC/Fairfax journos.

  3. Up The Workers!
    #3331483, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    So says Krudd the Industrial Manslaughterer.

    Very Big Pot

    very small kettle!

  4. Dragnet
    #3331487, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    It was coined by the Betoota Advocate about 6 months ago. It was mildly amusing (and not incorrect) for a while but when repeated ad nauseum by our resident git and now Krudd it is just derivative and puerile.

  5. Scott Osmond
    #3331491, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Even a stopped clock can be right twice a day. Now KRudd stay in New York and prey you are never charged for industrial manslaughter as you should have been.

  6. Neil
    #3331514, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    Here is a man who abolished Howards Pacific Solution and said Labor would be kinder than the Coalition on asylum seekers. Well in 2008 Rudd dropped our borders and locked up 50,000 boat people costing us $15B-$20B and counting

  8. cuckoo
    #3331516, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Better Scotty from marketing than Kevin from insulation.

  9. cuckoo
    #3331518, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    Wondering how the people who do marketing for the ALP are feeling. At least ScoMo hasn’t killed anyone yet.

  10. Neil
    #3331558, posted on February 22, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    Yes I forgot to add that 1,200 we know of drowned because Labor encouraged people to come by boat. Most probably 5 times more.

    Then in 2007 Rudd promised a NBN costing taxpayers $4.7B and finished by 2013. Where is it?

