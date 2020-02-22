Liberty Quote
Consumption is the sole end and purpose of all production; and the interest of the producer ought to be attended to, only so far as it may be necessary for promoting that of the consumer.— Adam Smith
-
-
Open Forum: February 22, 2020
First:
1
Still reading
Almost
Podium?
Hey Christian – come up with any actual arguments apart from “ya boo sucks” yet?
Don’t keep us in suspense. 🙂
Good evening, and good night.
It is impossible to graphically create a clip that represents a human soul travelling at the speed of light and above, through the universe.
Point a spaceship at Andromeda, launch it at the speed of light and generations of people on board would be dead before a pixel change on the monitor.
A big cheery thank you to our betters who were thoughtful enough to bring the pestilence to our shores.
Specifically, my shores.
Bring out yer dead.
All you’ve done is thrown shit on the wall. Pretending their arguments is amusing, however.
Top 12. And we get on a cruise ship Saturday (Silver Spirit) SIN to MOM. Wife and I agree better to die doing what WE want to do than huddling scared in the loungeroom.
Runs away to his imaginary deity.
Both of them (or three if we include the land of the big white sheep armadildo pleasurer)
Beyond sad.
Are people actually fine with this blog being hijacked by sanctimonious superstitious bores?
Myself of course, not being one, I tells ya
Only 1110 in the Top End!
What’s the point of three amps and five speakers if you can’t live a little late at night.
Until Mrs TE comes back out.
Excellent lunch, at Jane Brook, in the Swan Valley. Highly recommended.
One of our favourites. Love the Malbec.
Oh wow. Our Ponzi Universities are now paying Chi-com students $1,500 a head to get around the travel ban. Seriously.
https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/2020/02/western-sydney-uni-turns-people-smuggler-to-skirt-virus-ban/
I see. You would think that these “students” who are paying a hundred grand for a bachelor’s degree could spare $1,500 for a two-week holiday in Malaysia or wherever they can say they are “quarantined”.
Huh.
Goodnight all …
This CnV as deadly as it is has been most illuminating in revealing the bugman class for what they are. They don’t actually care about any of their values at all. They just hate Australia and want to ruin it.
Q. What has two wings and an arrow?
A. A Chinese telephone.
‘Wing wing’
‘Arrow?’
😂