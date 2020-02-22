Open Forum: February 22, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, February 22, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
20 Responses to Open Forum: February 22, 2020

  6. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3331133, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:14 am

    Hey Christian – come up with any actual arguments apart from “ya boo sucks” yet?

    Don’t keep us in suspense. 🙂

  7. dover_beach
    #3331134, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:14 am

    Good evening, and good night.

  8. Steve trickler
    #3331136, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:18 am

    It is impossible to graphically create a clip that represents a human soul travelling at the speed of light and above, through the universe.



    Point a spaceship at Andromeda, launch it at the speed of light and generations of people on board would be dead before a pixel change on the monitor.

  9. Knuckle Dragger
    #3331143, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:28 am

    A big cheery thank you to our betters who were thoughtful enough to bring the pestilence to our shores.

    Specifically, my shores.

    Bring out yer dead.

  10. dover_beach
    #3331145, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:31 am

    come up with any actual arguments apart from “ya boo sucks” yet?

    All you’ve done is thrown shit on the wall. Pretending their arguments is amusing, however.

  11. Bruce in WA
    #3331146, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:33 am

    Top 12. And we get on a cruise ship Saturday (Silver Spirit) SIN to MOM. Wife and I agree better to die doing what WE want to do than huddling scared in the loungeroom.

  12. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3331148, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:37 am

    Runs away to his imaginary deity.

    Both of them (or three if we include the land of the big white sheep armadildo pleasurer)

    Beyond sad.

    Are people actually fine with this blog being hijacked by sanctimonious superstitious bores?

    Myself of course, not being one, I tells ya

  13. Top Ender
    #3331151, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:41 am

    Only 1110 in the Top End!

    What’s the point of three amps and five speakers if you can’t live a little late at night.

    Until Mrs TE comes back out.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3331152, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:41 am

    Top 12. And we get on a cruise ship Saturday (Silver Spirit) SIN to MOM. Wife and I agree better to die doing what WE want to do than huddling scared in the loungeroom.

    Excellent lunch, at Jane Brook, in the Swan Valley. Highly recommended.

  15. Bruce in WA
    #3331155, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:47 am

    Excellent lunch, at Jane Brook, in the Swan Valley. Highly recommended.

    One of our favourites. Love the Malbec.

  16. Fisky
    #3331156, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:47 am

    Oh wow. Our Ponzi Universities are now paying Chi-com students $1,500 a head to get around the travel ban. Seriously.

    https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/2020/02/western-sydney-uni-turns-people-smuggler-to-skirt-virus-ban/

    Western Sydney University is offering $1,500 payments to Chinese students to help fund travel packages to third-country transit destinations to get around the federal government’s coronavirus ban.

    International students at Western Sydney University have been informed that the institution will “pay each student arriving in Australia through a third county $1500 AUD to help cover the cost of airfares and 14 days’ accommodation”.

    “We consider the Australian Government’s endorsement of entering Australia through a third country an important development, opening up the opportunity to arrive in time to commence study in Australia,” said the Western Sydney University in an email sent on Wednesday, noting the payment would be made after arrival in Australia.

    I see. You would think that these “students” who are paying a hundred grand for a bachelor’s degree could spare $1,500 for a two-week holiday in Malaysia or wherever they can say they are “quarantined”.

    Huh.

  18. Fisky
    #3331158, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:49 am

    This CnV as deadly as it is has been most illuminating in revealing the bugman class for what they are. They don’t actually care about any of their values at all. They just hate Australia and want to ruin it.

  19. Knuckle Dragger
    #3331164, posted on February 22, 2020 at 12:59 am

    Q. What has two wings and an arrow?

    A. A Chinese telephone.

    ‘Wing wing’

    ‘Arrow?’

