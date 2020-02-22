Phony Soprano

Posted on 8:37 pm, February 22, 2020 by currencylad

“We treat our friends with fine wine,” says Gui Congyou, China’s full-of-himself ambassador to Sweden …

This entry was posted in International. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Phony Soprano

  1. Scott Osmond
    #3332011, posted on February 22, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Glass jaws. A truly confident and powerful people wouldn’t act like the Chinese do. All the Chinese do is signal weakness and a lack of self-confidence. Another problem with over reacting is it hardens atitudes and causes even neutrals to reconsider dealing with you.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.