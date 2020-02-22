Phony Soprano

“We treat our friends with fine wine,” says Gui Congyou, China’s full-of-himself ambassador to Sweden …
"For our enemies, we have shotguns" — China is quicker to take offense, and retaliates more harshly, than in past. The Chinese ambassador to Sweden offers a glimpse of this more forceful brand of diplomacy. 1 of 2 stories by me this week on this theme https://t.co/8cQGPN1nkb
Glass jaws. A truly confident and powerful people wouldn’t act like the Chinese do. All the Chinese do is signal weakness and a lack of self-confidence. Another problem with over reacting is it hardens atitudes and causes even neutrals to reconsider dealing with you.