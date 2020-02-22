The ALP steps on more rakes

Not a year after the “Climate Referendum” there are headlines from the ABC hopefully suggesting that Albo is about to re-commit to zero emissions by 2050 (well all the conservatives are talking it up), Penny Wong has opined that inaction would be 20 times more damaging than (what?) and this morning the front page of The Weekend Australian revealed that the shadow Cabinet thought about a cap on coal exports.

On the coal exports, look forward to a Climate Roundup on world trends in coal consumption and the prospects for increasing use of coal as far out as 2050.

Not to mention the German Green energy transition.

Because RE zealots crowed about Germany’s ‘inevitable transition’ to wind and solar from the outset, it’s no surprise that its disastrous conclusion is attracting attention, much like a freeway pileup.

Germany’s so-called Energiewende (energy transition) has turned into a power pricing and supply calamity. Which was as perfectly predictable as it was perfectly avoidable.

Its the choke point, stupid!

Unfortunately, most of the time the actual amount of electricity produced is only a fraction of the installed capacity. Worse, on “bad days” it can fall to nearly zero. In 2016 for example there were 52 nights with essentially no wind blowing in the country. No Sun, no wind. Even taking “better days” into account, the average electricity output of wind and solar energy installations in Germany amounts to only about 17% of the installed capacity.

Paul Kelly speculates that the bushfires have shifted the public culture enough for Albo to bet that they will accept the cost of zero emissions. The kiddies maybe but the punters who vote and pay the bills will bail out the minute they get an idea of the cost. That is apparent from all the research on how deep in their pockets people will reach to save the planet.

Bonus. More seriously bad news about windfarms and political patronage in Victoria. Incidentally claims about the adverse health impacts of windfarms are starting to get some traction with cases in the courts at home and overseas.