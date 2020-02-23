75 Years Ago Today

THERE were many flag-raising photographs taken as island after island in the Pacific Theatre was captured by US forces toward the end of World War II – they were crucial to public morale – but none became as celebrated as the one taken at Iwo Jima by Joe Rosenthal of the Associated Press on this day in 1945. It won the Pulitzer Prize in that year. The Marines pictured at the summit of Mount Suribachi are Harlon Block, Harold Keller, Ira Hayes, Harold Schultz, Franklin Sousley and Michael Strank. At this stage the battle was far from over. Block, Sousley and Strank were later killed in action. That original flag – one of the most beloved relics in American military history – is on display at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Virginia.

