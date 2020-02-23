Battle Born Bernie Wins Again

BERNIE Sanders has reportedly won the Nevada caucuses according to precinct votes tallied so far. The victory cements the 78 year-old communist’s status as the bona fide frontrunner in the Democratic Party’s nomination contest. Almost on a weekly basis, former favourites Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren fade from the picture like Marty McFly’s polaroids in Back To The Future. Like Marty’s antagonist, Biff Tannen, they surely hate manure but just crashed into a cart-load in the Battle Born State. Polls show that California is now Sanders’ for the taking. Nonsense reports emanating from American intelligence trolls that Russian intelligence trolls are doing something to assist the Vermonter’s campaign only raise his status. Moscow/Langley is smart enough not to bother spooking the donkeys by dispatching bots for Biden or Buttigieg.

A big question worth asking now is whether the rise of Sanders meaningfully bolsters the white knight strategy of Michael Bloomberg or whether that too will fade away. Knights can only save people who want to be saved. The much discussed possibility of the Democrat establishment rigging the contest is also looking doubtful at this stage. If the Sanders surge is consolidated on Super Tuesday (3 March) when 14 states cast nomination ballots, it will be impossibile. The irony here is that the Russia Hoax – so crazily pushed by Democrats for the entirety of Donald Trump’s first term – means there is no oomph left in touting such linkages and past sympathies. Ten years ago, “Russia backs Bernie” would have taken Sanders out. Now? Nobody really cares.