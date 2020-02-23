Battle Born Bernie Wins Again

BERNIE Sanders has reportedly won the Nevada caucuses according to precinct votes tallied so far. The victory cements the 78 year-old communist’s status as the bona fide frontrunner in the Democratic Party’s nomination contest. Almost on a weekly basis, former favourites Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren fade from the picture like Marty McFly’s polaroids in Back To The Future. Like Marty’s antagonist, Biff Tannen, they surely hate manure but just crashed into a cart-load in the Battle Born State. Polls show that California is now Sanders’ for the taking. Nonsense reports emanating from American intelligence trolls that Russian intelligence trolls are doing something to assist the Vermonter’s campaign only raise his status. Moscow/Langley is smart enough not to bother spooking the donkeys by dispatching bots for Biden or Buttigieg.
A big question worth asking now is whether the rise of Sanders meaningfully bolsters the white knight strategy of Michael Bloomberg or whether that too will fade away. Knights can only save people who want to be saved. The much discussed possibility of the Democrat establishment rigging the contest is also looking doubtful at this stage. If the Sanders surge is consolidated on Super Tuesday (3 March) when 14 states cast nomination ballots, it will be impossibile. The irony here is that the Russia Hoax – so crazily pushed by Democrats for the entirety of Donald Trump’s first term – means there is no oomph left in touting such linkages and past sympathies. Ten years ago, “Russia backs Bernie” would have taken Sanders out. Now? Nobody really cares.
Or perhaps it’s simply that nobody truly believes anything the media says anymore, whether Democrat or Republican.
Bemused…
Valid point.
However, there is still the significant proportion of the population that have gone stark raving mad!
Incapable of rational thought.
I’ve said a couple of times, these people are going to have to experience what Sanders has to offer. Only then will some of them see. The others? There is no hope at all. Their situation or chance of rescue is non- existent.
That’s true, but it’s a insanity that appears to affect the Left in general; it’s their natural state of existence.
High Cheeks votes will all go the crazy Bernie when she leaves the race in a the next few weeks. However there is an opening for someone else because Crazy Bernie’s support added with High Cheeks totals about 43% in the polls.
The fractured “moderate” candidates vote is over 50%. However nearly all of them need to drop out of the race including sleepy joe.
Coronavirus, China, supply chains…severe economic downturn. Who they gonna trust?
Bernie is a tiny, tiny bit anti-war.
The rest is free stuff of course … advance auction on stolen goods.
Too early to call Bernie a “bona-fide front runner”. These early caucuses don’t really matter. Super Tuesday is 3 March when Biden and Warren can both be expected to surge and challenge for true front runner status.
I’d vote for Sanders. He’s authentic.
The system is broken and must be smashed. He’s the man to do it.
Just wait to see who gets all of Bloomberg’s $$$ when he pulls out of the race. Then you will know who the 2020 Democrat contender really is.
The last debate, and all Democrat debates so far, shows that there is nothing to save in that party and even if there were true Michael Bloomberg is not the man to do it. He is an ossified snob and autocrat, his reaction at the debate showed that nobody has ever said no to him. Even in the Democrat party you need someone who can do some horse trading which Napoleon Bloomberg is not capable of doing.
It’s kind of fun to watch/read about the Democrat nomination circus. Any sane person has to think that voting for any of them is sheer madness. All that one can say is that at least Bernie is the consistent one and you know what he’ll deliver.
A bigger question is what would have happened to Sanders if Bloomberg had actually been on the Nevada Primary Ballot. He wasn’t, thus nobody could vote for him.
People are tending to forget that.