Iwo Jima in reverse: RSL surrenders the hill without a fight



The WA branch of the RSL has overturned a ban on the performance of Welcome to Country ceremonies and the flying of the Aboriginal flag at Anzac and Remembrance Day services after a public backlash…

On Friday, it was revealed RSLWA introduced a ban in response to some members taking issue with the Ode of Remembrance being translated and delivered in Noongar at last year’s Anzac dawn service in Fremantle.

The veterans’ organisation said at the time it did not support the performance of the ceremonies at any sites which commemorated those who died during the war…

The announcement drew swift and harsh criticism from state and federal politicians and today RSLWA chief executive John McCourt announced the policy had been withdrawn.