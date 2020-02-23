Iwo Jima in reverse: RSL surrenders the hill without a fight

Quitters: WA RSL backs down over ban on Aboriginal flag after public backlash.
The WA branch of the RSL has overturned a ban on the performance of Welcome to Country ceremonies and the flying of the Aboriginal flag at Anzac and Remembrance Day services after a public backlash…
On Friday, it was revealed RSLWA introduced a ban in response to some members taking issue with the Ode of Remembrance being translated and delivered in Noongar at last year’s Anzac dawn service in Fremantle.
The veterans’ organisation said at the time it did not support the performance of the ceremonies at any sites which commemorated those who died during the war…
The announcement drew swift and harsh criticism from state and federal politicians and today RSLWA chief executive John McCourt announced the policy had been withdrawn.
There was no “public backlash.” There were unctuous politicians making noise so as to avoid other politicians making noise about them. Just the kind of virtue theatre for the left-wing media that now constitutes debate in contemporary Australia. What we will see everywhere eventually is the men who fought for the country being “welcomed” to it by paid performers whose skin might be black (or thereabouts) but who have less of it in the game of defending Australia than their captive audience.
Leftism destroys everything.
Eventually this symbolism, adopted initially in a well intended move to recognise indigenous people, will take malevolent form, as it currently is in Canada.
There some indigenous folk and their white supporters have blocked rail lines in protest against the construction of an oil pipeline on “their country”.
Billions of dollars of freight has been held up along with passenger trains and the government remains frozen in response. Having promoted the Canadian version of ‘Welcome to Country’ for decades, they can’t be seen to be denying indigenous folk their rights in “their country”.
The land in question is actually Crown land, not Indian land.
The sovereignty of the Canadian government is being challenged and their response is paralysis.
Coming soon to an Australian jurisdiction.
There were no ‘welcome to countries’ at Gallipoli, the Western Front or the Pacific Theatre.
Honour the dead – not some farcical Ernie Dingo ceremony!