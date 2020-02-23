Johnson to working class base: drop dead (of hypothermia)

From February next year, bags of traditional house coal will be banned from sale, with deliveries of loose coal phased out by 2023. There will also be restrictions on the kind of wood you are allowed to burn, newly cut (green) wood to be made illegal.

Together with a mooted ban on gas-fired boilers and gas-fired cookers — both extremely popular in the country — the new, green-obsessed administration appears to be signalling that an Englishman’s home is no longer his castle and that his hearth now belongs to the government…

Boris Johnson was formerly a sceptic of climate change — and of the ‘solutions’ being forced on taxpayers by the powerful vested interests of the green lobby. But he appears to have been converted by his environmentalist girlfriend — and also by his two most influential right-hand men, Michael Gove and Dominic Cummings.

