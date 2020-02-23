Johnson to working class base: drop dead (of hypothermia)

James Delingpole: Now Boris’s Green Gestapo Are Coming for Your Coal Fires.
From February next year, bags of traditional house coal will be banned from sale, with deliveries of loose coal phased out by 2023. There will also be restrictions on the kind of wood you are allowed to burn, newly cut (green) wood to be made illegal.
Together with a mooted ban on gas-fired boilers and gas-fired cookers — both extremely popular in the country — the new, green-obsessed administration appears to be signalling that an Englishman’s home is no longer his castle and that his hearth now belongs to the government…
Boris Johnson was formerly a sceptic of climate change — and of the ‘solutions’ being forced on taxpayers by the powerful vested interests of the green lobby. But he appears to have been converted by his environmentalist girlfriend — and also by his two most influential right-hand men, Michael Gove and Dominic Cummings.
Read Delingpole’s entire excellent report which includes a warning about this “really really stupid policy” from Benny Peiser, director of the Nigel Lawson-founded Global Warming Policy Forum: “Boris seems to be doing everything possible to make life more difficult for as many people as possible. Eventually, just like Macron in France, he’ll pay a huge price for this.”
Alarmism is simply misanthropy; the elite alarmists hate other humans; they really do. There is not a scintilla of scientific evidence to support man-made climate change. But the ideologic and economic support for it is now irresistible and people like boris who have succumbed to it either through economic pressure, ideology or because he is kunt-struck will not desist until the shit really hits the fan: a complete break down of the energy grid, food shortages and the break down of law and order.
Once BoJo is sure that he has got Brexit done he can quit.
Just shut down the BBC on the way out.
what is it with these “conservative” politicians? Johnson, having achieved an electoral margin of victory which must have surprised even him – in part because of an historic change of allegiance from a swathe of rusted-on working class voters- now turns around and says to them “f*ck you”. The UK election was not a “climate change” election. And yet Johnson shows all signs of being as big a moron as Turnbull (and regrettably Morrison).
Never underestimate the power of sex.
The banning of firewood and coal will probably pass in UK with minimal resistance but once they get to gas they will have enormous problems. If their cooking shows are any indication, most of their stoves are gas powered. I can just imagine households being forced to buy new electric cookers and having to throw away the perfectly good gas cookers.
But he appears to have been converted by his environmentalist girlfriend
Here is the culprit
The smell of burning peat in the winter, north of York, is everywhere.
West coast Scotland people dig there own peat.
Is this the end of peat based single malt?
You beat me to it, I was going to post along the lines Boris goes Woke and the Poor will be Broke!
Not funny actually. Just shows how far away the toffs of London live.
The most popular combo in the UK is electric oven with gas hob.
New builds are increasingly fitted with induction hob cookers though.
Boris has pretty much banned shale gas development and the UK now imports more gas than it produces.
Wind power will not get them out of this mess.
Not the first or last to impose burdens and hardships in the name of the environment to impress the girl friend. Tony Burke never saw a farm, forest, fishery, a mine or a megalitre that he didn’t want to take out of production. Impresses the green girl friend doncha know!
So Boris throws away a political career and a favourable historical legacy for a bit of pussy.