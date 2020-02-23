Lowering the blood alcohol level

There is yet another campaign to reduce the blood alcohol level in NSW from 0.05 to 0.02 by anti-alcohol wowsers who provide no evidence that there is a significantly higher incident rate for those with a BAC between 0.02 and 0.05. As yet another death occurs with the driver having a BAC of 0.18, this is used as an excuse to campaign to lower the BAC.

No, 0.18 is clearly much higher than 0.05. That doesn’t prove anything about the risks of a person having a BAC between 0.02 and 0.05.

There are limited policing resources. It takes time to process a positive BAC reading – diverting the police from further random blood tests.

By prosecuting the person with 0.04 BAC, someone with a higher count might slip through.

Given the risks are skewed dramatically to those with very high BACs, this policy could well increase the risk of injury and accidents.

In short a proposal to reduce the legal blood alcohol level will affect police resourcing, punish people who drink responsibly and increase the risk of accident and injury. It is a ludicrous proposal that should be rejected.

The same may be said of the various proposals to make substantial reductions in speed limits when technology has led to ever safer vehicles.

All of these laws and regulations have done very little to road safety over the years. By far the biggest increases in safety are due to technological improvements and improvements in the conditions of roads.