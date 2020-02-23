Lowering the blood alcohol level

Posted on 10:59 pm, February 23, 2020 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

There is yet another campaign to reduce the blood alcohol level in NSW from 0.05 to 0.02 by anti-alcohol wowsers who provide no evidence that there is a significantly higher incident rate for those with a BAC between 0.02 and 0.05. As yet another death occurs with the driver having a BAC of 0.18, this is used as an excuse to campaign to lower the BAC.

No, 0.18 is clearly much higher than 0.05. That doesn’t prove anything about the risks of a person having a BAC between 0.02 and 0.05.

There are limited policing resources. It takes time to process a positive BAC reading – diverting the police from further random blood tests.

By prosecuting the person with 0.04 BAC, someone with a higher count might slip through.

Given the risks are skewed dramatically to those with very high BACs, this policy could well increase the risk of injury and accidents.

In short a proposal to reduce the legal blood alcohol level will affect police resourcing, punish people who drink responsibly and increase the risk of accident and injury. It is a ludicrous proposal that should be rejected.

The same may be said of the various proposals to make substantial reductions in speed limits when technology has led to ever safer vehicles.

All of these laws and regulations have done very little to road safety over the years. By far the biggest increases in safety are due to technological improvements and improvements in the conditions of roads.

About Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

I'm a retired general who occasionally gets called back to save the republic before returning to my plough.
3 Responses to Lowering the blood alcohol level

  1. C.L.
    #3332994, posted on February 23, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    Glenn Reynolds put me on to this some years ago …
    Reason.com: Abolish Drunk Driving Laws.

    Once the 0.08 standard took effect nationwide in 2000, a curious thing happened: Alcohol-related traffic fatalities increased, following a 20-year decline. Critics of the 0.08 standard predicted this would happen. The problem is that most people with a BAC between 0.08 and 0.10 don’t drive erratically enough to be noticed by police officers in patrol cars. So police began setting up roadblocks to catch them. But every cop manning a roadblock aimed at catching motorists violating the new law is a cop not on the highways looking for more seriously impaired motorists.

    RTWT.

  2. nb
    #3332996, posted on February 23, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    But these laws do restrict the utility of a car. And cars are one form of freedom. Anti-car is discussed by Delingpole and James Ruppert at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EGLTgM4LT4

  3. Ed Case
    #3332997, posted on February 23, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    Going from .05 down to .02 will result in more DUIs in the first year, shortly followed by more COPs the next year.

