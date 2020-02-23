Signs of the times. The Swedish welfare state and POMO underpins the climate caper

Getting up to date with the Swedish experience. Not just great tennis players and nice kids who can sing!

Mona Sahlin, then Sweden’s integration minister, told a Muslim audience that ethnic Swedes envy them because Muslims have a culture whereas Swedes only have “cheesy” traditions like Midsummer Night; later, when asked at an integration conference whether Swedish culture was worth preserving, a Swedish official, Lise Bergh, replied, “Yes, what is Swedish culture? And [by asking that] I’ve answered the question.”

Melanie Phillips has worked out what is going on. The big picture of the climate fiasco and the threat to our way of life.

“One of the few geneticists who survived the Stalin era wrote: ‘Lysenko showed how a forcibly instilled illusion, repeated over and over at meetings and in the media, takes on an existence of its own in people’s minds, despite all realities’. To me, we have fallen into this trap”.

The “climate emergency”, which we are told threatens the imminent collapse of civilisation and the extinction of humanity, is a dogma being enforced by a culturally totalitarian tyranny. Threatening the living standards of millions, permitting no challenge and wrecking the livelihoods and reputations of any who dares dissent, it has been created by a repudiation of science, humanity and reason: the very markers of modernity and the west. This is the real emergency.

Liberty Quote – The social engineer is the reformer who is prepared to liquidate all those who do not fit into his plan for the arrangement of human affairs. — Ludwig von Mises