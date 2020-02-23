Signs of the times. The Swedish welfare state and POMO underpins the climate caper

Getting up to date with the Swedish experience. Not just great tennis players and nice kids who can sing!
Mona Sahlin, then Sweden’s integration minister, told a Muslim audience that ethnic Swedes envy them because Muslims have a culture whereas Swedes only have “cheesy” traditions like Midsummer Night; later, when asked at an integration conference whether Swedish culture was worth preserving, a Swedish official, Lise Bergh, replied, “Yes, what is Swedish culture? And [by asking that] I’ve answered the question.”
Melanie Phillips has worked out what is going on. The big picture of the climate fiasco and the threat to our way of life.
“One of the few geneticists who survived the Stalin era wrote: ‘Lysenko showed how a forcibly instilled illusion, repeated over and over at meetings and in the media, takes on an existence of its own in people’s minds, despite all realities’. To me, we have fallen into this trap”.
The “climate emergency”, which we are told threatens the imminent collapse of civilisation and the extinction of humanity, is a dogma being enforced by a culturally totalitarian tyranny. Threatening the living standards of millions, permitting no challenge and wrecking the livelihoods and reputations of any who dares dissent, it has been created by a repudiation of science, humanity and reason: the very markers of modernity and the west. This is the real emergency.
The Swedish government must be the first in history that basically given up on life. The Romans fell due to apathy, debauchery etc, but the Swedes have simply given up.
The linked Melanie Phillips article is well worth reading; it has some terrific ammo to use on frightbats.
First, (city-bound) elites ridicule the local culture and traditions as backward or waacist, and work to reduce any displays or celebrations of it, to the point of banning it.
.. then, the bemoan the lack of local culture.
Sweden reminds of the the film ‘The Ice Storm”
When a noisy minority gets special privileges then they keep taking inch by inch until they gain power.
Australia has a dual challenge. Religion of peacers and the abbariginals.
Neither are special, nor are they superior to anyone else.
The Melanie Phillips article is a cracker. (as usual)
Send it to everyone you know.
Liberty Quote
In the same vein:-
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/wall-street-journal/in-pursuit-of-manly-equality
Politically correct education and America’s declining industrial base have left men with ‘no models of manhood’, says Camille Paglia.
“What you’re seeing is how a civilisation commits suicide,” says Camille Paglia.
“If civilisation had been left in female hands,” she wrote, “we would still be living in grass huts.”
The West should have joined the dots years ago. It is now too late.