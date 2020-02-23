California governor: ‘Doctors should be able to write prescriptions for housing.’
Liberty Quote
The accord between the policy-makers, who decide their electors’ payment by taxes, and the taxpayers, who cannot assess the services of monopoly government, can be judged only by the readiness to pay taxes without question.— Arthur Seldon
-
Recent Comments
- Bruce in WA on Lowering the blood alcohol level
- Kev on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- Bruce in WA on Take a bungalow and call me in the morning
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- BorisG on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- Ubique on Iwo Jima in reverse: RSL surrenders the hill without a fight
- EvilElvis on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- mh on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- BorisG on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- Cpt Seahawks on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- BorisG on Donating your own money to non-Labor parties “obscene”
- mh on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- Dave in Marybrook on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- EvilElvis on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- Chris on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- mh on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- Chris on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- mh on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- EvilElvis on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- EvilElvis on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- egg_ on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: February 22, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Take a bungalow and call me in the morning
- Donating your own money to non-Labor parties “obscene”
- Lowering the blood alcohol level
- Spurgeon Monkfish III in response to the following proposition: “Therefore, it could surely be argued, a VFT service between Sydney and Melbourne would be financially viable.”
- The Democrats focus on destructive climate action policies
- Iwo Jima in reverse: RSL surrenders the hill without a fight
- Battle Born Bernie Wins Again
- After a decade of fear mongering
- Wind and sun at noon providing 23% of electricity in SE Australia
- The value of a modern economics degree
- The woke are going for broke. Big money and the climate battle
- 75 Years Ago Today
- Johnson to working class base: drop dead (of hypothermia)
- Signs of the times. The Swedish welfare state and POMO underpins the climate caper
- Breaking: Bloomberg scores his biggest endorsement so far
- Phony Soprano
- The Ridiculous Doctor Miles
- Is there a scientifically literate politician in the House?
- Kevin from home insulation
- Global warming and the Geller effect
- Hate sites on the internet
- The ALP steps on more rakes
- The Toolbox Went In
- Open Forum: February 22, 2020
- By which time he’ll be 87 years old and still Opposition Leader
- Apparently not
- Hair and Square: Freed By Trump, Blago Returns
- The time has come
- New Year. New Arguments for Increased Taxes.
- Dispatch from the Goo-ga Archipelago
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Sure … and how about a car — electric, of course; and takeaway food, and a holiday to ease the stress of your “mandated” housing … ???
As an old Aussie I used to know would say … “Spare me days!”