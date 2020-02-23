Take a bungalow and call me in the morning

Posted on 11:06 pm, February 23, 2020 by currencylad

California governor: ‘Doctors should be able to write prescriptions for housing.’

  1. Bruce in WA
    #3333030, posted on February 24, 2020 at 12:28 am

    Sure … and how about a car — electric, of course; and takeaway food, and a holiday to ease the stress of your “mandated” housing … ???

    As an old Aussie I used to know would say … “Spare me days!”

