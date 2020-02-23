The Democrats focus on destructive climate action policies

Climate change may be front of mind among the political class but in the US Pew Survey it came 16th out of 18 issues in 2019, just as it had in the previous 7 years. Even among 18-29 year old’s it was only 7th.

Even so, as with the political elites everywhere, it is front and centre for the US Democrats. All Democrat Presidential candidates are trumpeting their climate action credentials but only Bernie Sanders gets full marks from activists’ favouring complete economic destruction. Klobuchar and Bloomberg, in a policy stance that might even be palatable to the Australian Coalition’s wets, merely seek to end new fossil fuel leases. But heaven preserve the world if the nihilist Communist Sanders (0r Warren) were to become President. Whatever are such large numbers of Americans thinking in opting for these two destroyers of free enterprise and property? Clearly Democracy is a fragile thread on which the basis of economic prosperity is supported.

Meanwhile, President Trump has rolled back as many regulations impacting upon fossil fuels as he has been able. Columbia University’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law (in an analysis deeply critical of the President) counts 131 actions toward federal climate deregulation since Trump took office.

Republicans in Congress are however besotted with carbon reducing subsidies to reduce emissions and other sops to the activist, demonstrating once more that without Trump, the Republican swamp would be cutting deals with those who would aim to harm the US economy.