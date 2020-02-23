The woke are going for broke. Big money and the climate battle

Love the picture of Louise Davidson in The Weekend Australian, complete with woke head tilt (a Tim Blair favourite). She is the CEO of the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors. The byline Funds ready for climate battle. More companies will be expected to do climate modelling and it will have to be more rigorous. Call in the CSIRO and the IPCC. She is serious!

Change has to happen otherwise what we saw over summer is going to happen every summer.

Well sort of, but what was burnt over summer will not burn again for a few years and I fear that the change that she thinks has to happen is not related to things that we can do on the ground. Someone talk to her about time-frame for slowing down climate change by reducing CO2 emissions (hint, think a hundred years or so).

On the next page Regulator puts banks on notice over climate. Banks face ‘stress test’ on climate. That means they will be assessed on their ability to withstand shocks from a warming climate or the transition to a low-emissions economy. To be fair, there will be shocks from the transition to a low-emission economy but I doubt that he was thinking about avoiding them by not transitioning in that direction.

Someone tell him about Germany.