Windwatch and the joy of unreliable energy

As a warning to all the people who are worried about the cost of not going green, here is fairly serious warning about the danger of going green.

Approaching noon on a late summer Sunday morning the sun and wind are contributing 5 GW to the total consumption of 22 GW. That is less than a quarter. On weekdays the demand rises over 25 and of course in high summer it gets well over 30.

The wind is delivering 1GW (1.02 as I speak if you really wanted to know). That is 4.5% of the demand and 15% of the plated capacity.

Someone work out the cost of increasing the capacity of wind and sun power to meet this level of demand and also the demand at 30GW or so. It will be easier when the aluminium and steel industries close and a few more.