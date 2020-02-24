Communist theatre had it all – “including a puppeteer area”

IN this old clip, Bernie Sanders – just returned from the USSR – praises Moscow for using puppets to instruct people. A prophetic moment. He also liked the chandeliers at the train stations. It’s easy to laugh but imagine if he was a Republican praising the Third Reich’s autobahns. No laughing, then, of course.

Flashback! Bernie Sanders praising communism in Moscow. Today, he’s the face of the Democrat Party. 🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/W3LVq0OjxX — DR. ETIQUETTE 🤦‍♂️Text TRUMP to 88022 (@DrEtiquette) February 23, 2020



It’s generally a sound idea to laugh at cranks like Sanders and his disciples. Humour is a powerful weapon. At the same time, however, he has to be held accountable not only for aiding and abetting murderous tyranny but for advocating an American version of the same system of governance. As for his followers, at root most of them are just acting up to spite the adults – like rancorous phonies have been doing in the West for several decades. Many of them, however, are actuated by hatred of the bourgeoisie and should be considered dangerous. Laugh at them but don’t make the mistake of seeing their movement as a joke.