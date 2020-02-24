As a life-long dawn service attender it had always been my belief that the rigorously non-sectarian, non-commercial tone of the observance was its unifying and inclusive characteristic. It made no special provision for Catholics or Carlton supporters or the left-handed, but embraced us all in our single unifying allegiance; that is, Australians. For it was for and on behalf of the Australian nation that our young stepped forward when the country needed them, often at the ultimate cost. And as a unified nation we offer our respects.

But now we have a tiny self-separating minority with garish banners and a feigned welcome and inevitably a good old whinge thrown in for good measure and an unintelligible invocation. I mean, why stop there, bigots? Where the gay pride flag, and the banners and club songs of all the original and new sporting codes as well? The Masons? Every conceivable denomination? Surely all could claim equal entitlement.

Another unifying convention trampled in the scramble for splintering the lovingly burnished soul of Australia.”

– Olrence on the RSL surrenders thread.