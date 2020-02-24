As a life-long dawn service attender it had always been my belief that the rigorously non-sectarian, non-commercial tone of the observance was its unifying and inclusive characteristic. It made no special provision for Catholics or Carlton supporters or the left-handed, but embraced us all in our single unifying allegiance; that is, Australians. For it was for and on behalf of the Australian nation that our young stepped forward when the country needed them, often at the ultimate cost. And as a unified nation we offer our respects.
But now we have a tiny self-separating minority with garish banners and a feigned welcome and inevitably a good old whinge thrown in for good measure and an unintelligible invocation. I mean, why stop there, bigots? Where the gay pride flag, and the banners and club songs of all the original and new sporting codes as well? The Masons? Every conceivable denomination? Surely all could claim equal entitlement.
Another unifying convention trampled in the scramble for splintering the lovingly burnished soul of Australia.”
– Olrence on the RSL surrenders thread.
And you’re a “racist” if you speak up about it, or object to it.
Why should one ethnic group get special privileges, least of all on Anzac Day?
Aye.
If we’re welcome to country why are they so resentful about it?
The Left finally getting traction on Anzac Day.
On the road to hell
Put a fork through Australia, it’s done. Even when it’s got supposedly right wing governments
How about only turning up when the WTC etc is over.
A resentment caused by the knowledge that seventy percent of those watching, are battling to keep a straight face?
It’ll be a fucking cold day in hell before I endure a service in which I am ‘welcomed’ to a country that I risked my life for.
If they are going to do it, I’m glad that it’s at the start. It gives me a chance to depart before the meaningful part of the service commences. I wouldn’t want to be disrespectful.
Quite. Welcome to Country ceremonies dilute and sectarianise the occasion being celebrated. They are particularly inappropriate at Anzac Day ceremonies. For starters, you just don’t frig about with any ritual, let alone by grafting on something completely irrelevant. Secondly, in this case it’s worse than irrelevant, it undermines the occasion. Anzac Day comemorates those who died defending this country. Pretending that those dead were only guests in someone else’s country is an insult that vitiates the whole exercise.
Deeper than that.
Well said.
Understandable.
I expect not a few indigenous veterans would hold the same view.
The army accepted them as citizens; ‘welcome to country’ seeks to reimpose the old tribalism.