Pyrmonter: Why the need for spin?

Respectable people can think there is human-induced climate change. And that, on balance, it is a bad thing (likely more harmful the greater and the faster it is). And that it is worth considering whether, and if so, how, public policy might respond (Pyrmonter has engaged with several cats on this issue in discussion fora). Others – especially some around Catallaxy – take strongly contrary views.
What respectable people cannot do, if they wish to retain their respectability, is engage in dishonest argument, such as passing off opinion surveys derived from biased samples of the population as representative of it. Yet, again, this is what the ABC is doing with a sample taken from its ‘Australia Talks’ project undertaken last year.
Recently the ABC told us, based on the Australia Talks data*, that most Australians are troubled (going so far as to say, ‘losing sleep’, though that is surely journalistic cliché) about climate change.
Cats will recall that Australia Talks involved a survey using a large sample (somewhere over 50,000 responses) of respondents to an earlier ABC data gathering exercise, Australia Votes. The promoters of the project say they have weighted the responses by various social characteristics so that it can fairly represent the entire population. What they can’t do however is exclude the inevitable bias involved in selecting their data from that subset of the population that is motivated to interact with the ABC.
While the survey can find respondents who are coalition, PHON or LDP voters who interact with the ABC (including Pyrmonter), extrapolating from those sub-sets of the population assumes that those who interact with the ABC are representative of the population. Such an assumption is quickly contradicted by consideration of the ABC’s media channels: left-leaning youth radio networks (the ‘J’ brand); generally older, upper middle class listeners to western art music (ABC FM) (though, presumably biased against those who now use more modern platforms like Spotify or Apple Music); middle class listeners to the ABC metropolitan stations; the mostly left leaning listenership of RN; and that small share of the population that continues to watch ABC television, now almost shorn of its once staple feed of BBC dramas and documentaries.
Australia Talks tells us something interesting. It tells us what those who interact with the ABC (and who, generally, are that part of the population likely to resist changes to it) think. What it doesn’t tell us is what the national population thinks. The ABC should stop pretending it does. And those in a position to inquire about the ABC’s conduct – its staff, its management, its Board and their paymasters – should be asking why it continues to do it.
* The ABC also refers in passing to a survey undertaken by the Australia Institute. Cats are referred to the writings of Kevin Bonham, Anthony Wells and Nate Silver about the usefulness (or not) of campaign polling.
ABC used to provide radio on 2FC and 2BL in Sydney. James Dibble read the news. Now what? Rubbish!
There are many people who get all their news and information from the ABC and the SMH or Age. Much of the bias in these organisations is from not reporting – the fact the CFMEU is in court almost every day, the fact that several solar farms are restricted in output due to grid insufficiency and more renewables will make things worse, the fact the ABC has 27 journalists in Canberra, the fact that the States get half their money from Canberra, the fact that we know exactly what is wrong with our education system but unions and politicians refuse to act, the fact that most climate parameters are stable etc etc. With all the brainwashing, the results of their survey are not surprising, but they have little to do with the views of the majority who have negligible contact with these left wing media outlets.
Would that be the same Australia Institute whose representative debated Monckton on global warming and lost abjectly?
Why, yes. It would be the same Australia Institute.
In the decade since the data only has gotten firmer that no sihgnificant climate change is occurring other than the natural. The large rise in CO2 since then isn’t doing much warming, if any. Humans can fart about as much as they like but we can’t affect the Sun and oceans.
I know people whose only source of news is Their ABC and the Age. You can guess what their world view is of Trump, conservatives in general, climate change, social justice etc.
Over the years, I’ve managed to get one such person to question what Their ABC and the Age presents and begin to see that there are other valid views about.
Thanks. It’s quite interesting to observe their change in attitude when they begin to realise the extent of bias of their previous news sources. To some extent, they’ve become sceptical of all Australian mainstream news sources, which is a good thing as nowadays the MSM are all cut from the same cloth.
Respectable people can think there is human-induced climate change. And that, on balance, it is a bad thing (likely more harmful the greater and the faster it is).
What balance makes you think climate change is a bad thing? Check out the Little Ice Age.
What credible evidence is there for any warming-induced harm in recent decades?
Real science and plenty of evidence indicates that things will get better with all the warming we can expect for the rest of the century. And consider the most obvious benefit of CO2 (plant food).
I used to interact with the ABC – but they pulled all comments from all platforms (except for Media Bytes), because of a ‘lack of funding’.
Mind you if you do deign to comment on ‘media bytes’, I doubt they are ever e-published, as I have never seen any actual comments.
This is not an organisation that wants to interact with it’s viewers – it exists to project onto it’s viewers.
The traitorous liberal party, now full of lefties, is totally to blame.
Has been for years.
Pravda survey shows 100% of people who agree with us agree with us. Soviet economy on firm ground.