Liberty Quote
Freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed – else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die.— Dwight D. Eisenhower
-
-
Q&A Thread: February 24, 2020
Shut It Down
Fire Them All
Hell … oooh!
Tonight:
Coronavirus has brought Australia-China relations into focus. Hamish Macdonald examines the implications with Wang Xining, Stan Grant, Raina MacIntyre, Jason Yat-sen Li and Vicky Xu.
Stan Grant? Oy! His input?
And here they are folks!
Wang Xining, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission, Chinese Embassy
Stan Grant, Writer and journalist, who spent ten years reporting from China
Raina MacIntyre, Global Biosecurity head, Kirby Institute
Jason Yat-sen Li, Investor and President of the Chinese Australian Forum
Vicky Xu, Journalist and researcher
Hey Ellie
Nice to see you back.
Oh come on…they’re giving a Chinese embassy bloke a platform? ABC is just taking the piss now
0 please Carpe
Hi Custard.
I cannot believe this abomination continues to limp along. Looks like a panel that will be in furious agreement to Hamish and each other.
15 please Carpe.
32 thanks Carpe
22, please, Carpe.
8 please Carpe.
A Reader – 0
Megan – 15
Mark A – 32
Zulu – 22
Moi – 8
Doomlord?
May I have 17 please, Ellie?
A Reader – 0
Megan – 15
Mark A – 32
Zulu – 22
Moi – 8
Vic in Prossy- 17
Three interruptions within 5 seconds!
Hi Ellie
Welcome back.
Looks like you’re on Carpe duties tonight.
I’m struggling, Doomlord! Stan Grant is talking in tongues! I need someone to translate. Alas; I think everyone has fallen asleep.
Democratic China. I look forward to hearing the policies of the opposition parties.
Attractive shaved head gal is talking about freedom of speech. No need for government approval. I agree.