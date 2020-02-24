Q&A Thread: February 24, 2020

Posted on 9:00 pm, February 24, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
20 Responses to Q&A Thread: February 24, 2020

  3. Ellie
    #3333812, posted on February 24, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Tonight:
    Coronavirus has brought Australia-China relations into focus. Hamish Macdonald examines the implications with Wang Xining, Stan Grant, Raina MacIntyre, Jason Yat-sen Li and Vicky Xu.

    Stan Grant? Oy! His input?

  4. Top Ender
    #3333813, posted on February 24, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    And here they are folks!

    Wang Xining, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission, Chinese Embassy

    Stan Grant, Writer and journalist, who spent ten years reporting from China

    Raina MacIntyre, Global Biosecurity head, Kirby Institute

    Jason Yat-sen Li, Investor and President of the Chinese Australian Forum

    Vicky Xu, Journalist and researcher

  5. custard
    #3333814, posted on February 24, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    Hey Ellie

    Nice to see you back.

  6. a reader
    #3333817, posted on February 24, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    Oh come on…they’re giving a Chinese embassy bloke a platform? ABC is just taking the piss now

    0 please Carpe

  8. Megan
    #3333822, posted on February 24, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    I cannot believe this abomination continues to limp along. Looks like a panel that will be in furious agreement to Hamish and each other.

    15 please Carpe.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3333826, posted on February 24, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    22, please, Carpe.

  12. Ellie
    #3333832, posted on February 24, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    A Reader – 0
    Megan – 15
    Mark A – 32
    Zulu – 22
    Moi – 8

  14. Vic in Prossy
    #3333836, posted on February 24, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    May I have 17 please, Ellie?

  15. Ellie
    #3333838, posted on February 24, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    A Reader – 0
    Megan – 15
    Mark A – 32
    Zulu – 22
    Moi – 8
    Vic in Prossy- 17

  16. Ellie
    #3333842, posted on February 24, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    Three interruptions within 5 seconds!

  17. Sinclair Davidson
    #3333850, posted on February 24, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    Hi Ellie

    Welcome back.

    Looks like you’re on Carpe duties tonight.

  18. Ellie
    #3333852, posted on February 24, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    I’m struggling, Doomlord! Stan Grant is talking in tongues! I need someone to translate. Alas; I think everyone has fallen asleep.

  19. nb
    #3333853, posted on February 24, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    Democratic China. I look forward to hearing the policies of the opposition parties.

  20. Ellie
    #3333859, posted on February 24, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Attractive shaved head gal is talking about freedom of speech. No need for government approval. I agree.

