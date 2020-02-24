Shut up, bitch, or else. DV hobbyists ramp up “strip” calls

The Governor-General has now referred requests to “strip” Bettina Arndt to the Australia Day Council.
-
Another award that is rapidly becoming as meaningful as Nobel Peace Prizes.
Australia Day award should go to Brendan Thoms for inspiring the intellectual genius of our justices in the High Court finding that a superior metaphysics lies at the heart of a truly unerasable Australian citizenship.
An award in the ridiculous Order of Australia list is not to be made to anyone who has an opinion that is not agreeable to the loud mouthed mob of naysayers that make up less than one percent of our population.
What is this I see? A precedent? Goodie! Now I can think of some others we can strip at a later date. Remember kiddies this is a game both sides can play.
This is the second time Arndt’s award had been referred to the ADC by the GG, btw.
Bewdy. Another political football.
Add it to the list.
They think they reduce the her dignity by taking the silly trinket from her.
They would in fact be reducing further what little credibility it has by detaching it from someone who can turn so much ‘established’ knowledge on its head and keeping it the preserve of a flock of sheep.
I saw a poster this morning advertising the laughably misnamed ‘Festival of Dangerous Ideas’, where progressives stand up and say the same things in slightly different ways. There will be nothing new because there is no appetite for it, and the leading lights of the progressives are wedded to their own theories.
Bettina has something to say that really would shake them up and confront them with another perspective – and they want to unperson her.
It should have been called ‘Festival of Group Think’.
But seriously, whatever Leftists call any of their events, it’s usually the opposite.
A DV event of such magnitude would usually keep the outrage merchants quacking forever, but this one seems destined for the Memory Hole in a hurry, given that the politicians have gone for the bipartisan approach of shutting dissent down.
Good on Bettina Arndt for encouraging rational discussion.