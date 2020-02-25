AEMO electricity dispatch summary

This is a fascinating story! A screen shot at 3pm Sydney time from the AEMO dispatch summary. To complete the picture Tasmania was generating 1.5GW (almost all hydro) and using 1.1GW with o.4GW flowing to the mainland. The price was $45. Shortly before it was much lower.

South Australia was exporting a trickle of power and generating a bit less than half of their production from the wind – o.4GW out of 1.2GW for the whole SE Australian fleet. That 1.2GW is a fifth of plated capacity and 4.3% of the total of 30GW of power in play at the time.

What sort of market generates a huge negative price for something where the windmills are only producing half of the power that the state is using?

What happens when all of the other pending RE capacity comes on line?

What happens on a windless evening at dinnertime when Liddell is gone and some other coal burner is down for maintenance? Regardless of the installed/plated capacity for solar and wind power.

Beat the rush and get a generator!