Bespoke Conspiracy Theory Emerges To Benefit Assange

EVERYONE can agree that Julian Assange only has himself to blame. Whether he’s a hero or a villain to you is an increasingly subjective question. But he is still the hacker prodigy who chose to enable the theft of classified material on an unprecedented scale before disseminating it with an arsonist’s indifference to damage. Nobody forced him to do so and he knew all along it was highly illegal. At the time, it was hard to discern in the man any obvious philosophical passion for causes; it was as if he discovered the technical formula for something – let’s call it embarrassing governments – that gave him fame, importance, praise and respect. He created a mission for himself and was suddenly a globally important person. His complete unwillingness to face his accusers and stand tall in a US court to make a case for the licitness of what he did, however, proves he is no martyr to a great cause. The rape charges brought against him in Sweden may or may not have been fair (opinions vary) but he wouldn’t face those either. Assange has lived above the law for years. He makes outwardly moral statements of justification – about transparency and the deadly lies of war – but not legal ones.
Until now. A very strange and suspicious series of events in the lead-up to Assange’s first extradition hearing (beginning Monday, today, UK time) to answer a US indictment in the Chelsea Manning matter makes an already byzantine case even murkier. From evidence presented in court during the investigation in Spain of UC Global – a Spanish company contracted to install security features in Ecuador’s London embassy – it emerged in October last year that Assange’s meetings with his lawyers (including left-wing celebrity, Geoffrey Robertson) were filmed and bugged. After falling out with his Ecuadorian friends in April 2019, Assange was sent packing from the embassy and arrested. UC Global’s director, David Morales, is accused (inter alia) of overseeing the alleged spying for the CIA – which is now presumed to be privy to the content of the conversations. Instructive dates are vague, if not absent, in some news reports but the surveillance likely started in earnest in mid-2017 – just as WikiLeaks began to publish the ultra sensitive Vault 7 documents.
The case against Morales was initially made by the reporters of Madrid’s left-leaning El Pais newspaper whose theories about his movements and motivations are, at best, tenuous. Their own summary of the purported ties between Morales and the Agency in the latter days of the Obama administration in 2016 and the first days of the newly elected Trump administration is embarrassingly circumstantial. This background was left out of the ABC’s Sunday report on the Assange-Robertson video. Yesterday, the ABC reported that human rights lawyer Robertson believes revelations of the secret recording of the meetings are a “lifeline.”
His reasoning is that a violation of Assange’s privacy during such discussions could sink the US government’s prosecution at any future trial. The QC cites the Pentagon Papers and the 1971 burglary at the office of Daniel Ellsberg’s psychiatrist. The weakness of that as precedent is obvious: the Ecuadorian embassy is not the United States of America. Hence the attempt to exploit (or co-concoct) a legally exploitable connection to the CIA via Ecuador … via UC Global. The best even three ABC reporters could do for this evidence-free tale was to claim Assange and Robertson “were allegedly being targeted in a remarkable and deeply illegal surveillance operation possibly run at the request of the US Government.” Allegedly deeply possibly. Assange appeared in Woolwich crown court in London today. If extradited, he faces 175 years in prison for espionage.
‘EVERYONE can agree that Julian Assange only has himself to blame.’
EVERYONE can agree that journalists have only themselves to blame when sent to the gulag. They know the rules, and they choose to break them.
I was surprised to read his lawyer claiming it was a ‘Trump’ mission to get Assange. That’s not true at all, it’s 100% bipartisan. Clinton was no fan of him at all and the DNC would be pissed off by the leaked e-mails. No matter who is in charge they will want to bring him to the US.
‘EVERYONE can agree that Julian Assange only has himself to blame.’
EVERYONE can agree that journalists have only themselves to blame when sent to the gulag. They know the rules, and they choose to break them.
Assange isn’t being accused of “journalism”. He wasn’t trying to publicise any specific story in the public interest. He was just receiving and indiscriminately publishing illegally obtained material with no thought as to the consequences.
Giving highly damaging national secrets to a foreign country is a crime. It doesn’t cease to be a crime just because they’re also made available to the general public.
Manning chose to steal confidential and classified information & sent it to WikiLeaks.
WikiLeaks partnered with Der Spiegel, The Guardian and the New York Times to publish that information.
Nobody from Der Spiegel, The Guardian and the New York Times have been charged with any crime.
And that is partially why I am somewhat sympathetic to Assange – who broke no US laws on US soil & at best can be accused of failing to hack US E-Systems.
Team America – World Police!
Nobody from Der Spiegel, The Guardian and the New York Times have been charged with any crime.
That’s regrettable.
Especially the NYT.
Assange seems to be back in favour with the free thinking (yet strangely uniform) toddlers at the creche known as the University of Sydney – with a banner on the footbridge over Parramatta Rd crying out support for him.
Great thing for universities is that after four years, just about the entire student body has been replaced with graduates leaving and newly HSC endorsed neonates.
That’s like a comparison of breaking into somebody’s home and stealing their jewellery (WikiLeaks) on one hand and being one of several dodgy pawn-brokers willing to sell them on the other. The latter should also be punished, unquestionably, but is not the foundational violation.
There is now a lot more sympathy for Assange on the right than there was 10-12 years ago. That’s down to the Wussia Hoax which has turned the right 180 degrees against the “intelligence community.” I’m in that camp myself to a very large extent but nothing alters the fact that what Assange was doing was simply strip-mining data and dumping it online in the hope that a factoid or video or transcript would morally redeem what he’d done by ‘exposing’ the misdeed of a government – always the US or a Five Eyes government. I don’t believe Assange is a traitor – he’s too autistic to meaningfully prefer any side. He’s just a semi-sociopathic vandal.