Beyond parody. Halving household electricity consumption

The bad news about aiming for zero emissions is that the cost of electricity will rise about 40 per cent by 2050 but the good news is that households’ power use will halve. This comes from the Australian National University and ClimateWorks Australia, described as an independent climate advisory group. Independent of what? Read more if you can get through the gate at The Australian.
The 2014 paper found demand for coal and oil would fall but there would be significant growth in gas, carbon forestry, and uranium and lithium mining industries.
“The analysis shows job creation in the renewable electricity generation sector is double the job losses from the coal-fired electricity generation sector,” the report says.
Agricultural emissions would rise 20 per cent and demand for beef would slow “as a result of increases in beef prices in a decarbonised world”.
Labor adopted a net zero emissions by 2050 target last week but has not detailed its plan on how to get there.
Will the ALP be more forthcoming with their plan than the committee in Great Britain that did not reveal the details of their plan to go zero? And the cost. I wonder why? Think big!
The cost of reaching the government’s “Net Zero” target will be astronomical for the UK economy. That’s according to analysis by two new reports published by the Global Warming Policy Foundation.
The reports find that decarbonising the electricity system and domestic housing in the next three decades will cost over £2.3 trillion pounds. The final bill will surpass £3 trillion, or £100,000 per household, once the cost of decarbonising major emitting sectors like manufacturing, transport and agriculture are included.
CHOKE POINT UPDATE
Monday Feb 25. Not a sceenshot so it will change. At 9am (Sydney time) the wind was delivering less than one GW, 13% of plated capacity and 3.5% of demand (25GW). I check daily at 9am and 6.30pm and I don’t recall any time in the last week when wind topped 10% of plated capacity. Mostly it was under 5%.
Don’t get over-excited about South Australia despite the beatup of their RE industry in a colour supplement to The Weekend Australian. They can produce about half of the Australian windpower but last night it was not enough for their own power consumption. Most of their power was coming from local gas and they were also taking power from Queensland and Tasmania via NSW and Victoria.
Fun times ahead.
JO NOVA’S LATEST. More RE installed in Australia but no reduction in emissions. Anything Germany can we, we can do as well or better!
The sun don’t shine half the time, so that is easily explained – Ruinables.
I had an idiot warmy argue with me and say that the Renewables industry created more jobs per MWh than fossil fuelled power stations. I just laughed and said, you have just highlighted how inefficient they are. The goal of any essential input into an economy is to have the minimum possible jobs involved in its manufacture.
And presumably every job thus created will have to be subsidised by the tax payer.
Cloud Cuckoo Land. ‘Intelligent lefties’ forcing poverty on the nation.
I have always found this argument to be so idiotic that I can’t understand why people keep repeating it as if it is a good thing. All these jobs will be a cost impost that doesn’t currently exist which means the cost of electricity will continue to go up.
I think most of those caught up in the hubris of renewables haven’t really thought through the reality of a world without reliable electricity. Especially the yoooth supporting the ‘green deal’ type scenario’s. They have experience nothing but good times, comfort and abundance. I suggest that any supporter of the green deal first spend a couple of years living with the masses in a corrupt third world shi..le
How are we going to halve our electricity usage when everyone will be charging their new electric cars off the grid every night? They never think about the amount of energy in petrol and diesel that will have to be replaces by ruinables.
Indeed. With many countries planning to ban the sale of internal combustion engines by 2035/40 the need for the electricity grid to upscale massively is at hand. Only 2 solutions. 1 drop the whole idea. 2 let the price of electricity grow so high that only the important people can aford cars. The peasants will just have to cycle or wait for substandard public transport.
My money is on revolution before that happens.
not only that – people will want to charge at home when their solar panels are producing zip.
Love it.
Growth in the Uranium and Lithium mining industries.
This is Australia – Uranium, the most climate friendly fuel of all has been demonised by the ALP, the Greens and the very people who are making this projection. Lithium mining will never get off the ground in a big way here (granted a few bit players will get off the ground) because of the vast, low-cost brine resources in Chile, Bolivia and Peru.
As for power demand halving – show me the evidence to support that – better still, look at the irreversible trend of the past 100 years
