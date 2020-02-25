Beyond parody. Halving household electricity consumption

The bad news about aiming for zero emissions is that the cost of electricity will rise about 40 per cent by 2050 but the good news is that households’ power use will halve. This comes from the Australian National University and ClimateWorks Australia, described as an independent climate advisory group. Independent of what? Read more if you can get through the gate at The Australian.

The 2014 paper found demand for coal and oil would fall but there would be significant growth in gas, carbon forestry, and uranium and lithium mining industries.

“The analysis shows job creation in the renewable electricity generation sector is double the job losses from the coal-fired electricity generation sector,” the ­report says.

Agricultural emissions would rise 20 per cent and ­demand for beef would slow “as a result of increases in beef prices in a decarbonised world”.

Labor adopted a net zero emissions by 2050 target last week but has not detailed its plan on how to get there.

Will the ALP be more forthcoming with their plan than the committee in Great Britain that did not reveal the details of their plan to go zero? And the cost. I wonder why? Think big!

The cost of reaching the government’s “Net Zero” target will be astronomical for the UK economy. That’s according to analysis by two new reports published by the Global Warming Policy Foundation.

The reports find that decarbonising the electricity system and domestic housing in the next three decades will cost over £2.3 trillion pounds. The final bill will surpass £3 trillion, or £100,000 per household, once the cost of decarbonising major emitting sectors like manufacturing, transport and agriculture are included.

CHOKE POINT UPDATE

Monday Feb 25. Not a sceenshot so it will change. At 9am (Sydney time) the wind was delivering less than one GW, 13% of plated capacity and 3.5% of demand (25GW). I check daily at 9am and 6.30pm and I don’t recall any time in the last week when wind topped 10% of plated capacity. Mostly it was under 5%.

Don’t get over-excited about South Australia despite the beatup of their RE industry in a colour supplement to The Weekend Australian. They can produce about half of the Australian windpower but last night it was not enough for their own power consumption. Most of their power was coming from local gas and they were also taking power from Queensland and Tasmania via NSW and Victoria.

Fun times ahead.

JO NOVA’S LATEST. More RE installed in Australia but no reduction in emissions. Anything Germany can we, we can do as well or better!