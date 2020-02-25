Hoodlum turf war: cig ‘criminals’ muscle in on state’s racket



Tobacco excise, expected to reap $17.2 billion this year, is now the fourth largest individual tax collected by the federal government with the states also benefiting from the GST that is imposed on cigarettes.

But the excise increases have given a huge financial incentive to criminals to enter the illegal cigarette market.

Craig Kelly, the Liberal MP heading a parliamentary inquiry into illicit tobacco sales, said it was clear that, while the excise increases were helping to drive down smoking rates, they had also encouraged criminals into the sector.