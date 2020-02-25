Hoodlum turf war: cig ‘criminals’ muscle in on state’s racket

LIBERAL MP Craig Kelly is chairing a parliamentary inquiry into illicit tobacco sales. Fairfax reports that Kelly is dismayed by an “unintended” corollary of the ever-escalating excise which addicted governments need as a revenue stream (and promote falsely as a tool to end smoking): the encouragement of illegal cigarette suppliers. Excise per cigarette is set to hit one dollar from 1 September this year.
Tobacco excise, expected to reap $17.2 billion this year, is now the fourth largest individual tax collected by the federal government with the states also benefiting from the GST that is imposed on cigarettes.
But the excise increases have given a huge financial incentive to criminals to enter the illegal cigarette market.
Craig Kelly, the Liberal MP heading a parliamentary inquiry into illicit tobacco sales, said it was clear that, while the excise increases were helping to drive down smoking rates, they had also encouraged criminals into the sector.
Australian Border Force siezed a record 633 tonnes of tobacco in 2018-19. The Police Federation of Australia – which doesn’t miss a thing – believes high excise rates are encouraging “criminals” whose contraband cigs are increasingly attractive to many smokers, “especially those on low incomes.” The report specifically mentions the government’s concern about the effect of affordable tobacco in Aboriginal communities – all the better to appear righteous even as it cynically uses smokers to balance the nation’s budget.
Last year’s [excise] lift, on top of 2017 and 2018 increases, will deliver an additional $2.7 billion in revenue to the current budget.
A change in the timing of excise collection, aimed at preventing evasion at the border, will deliver a one-off $3.3 billion in extra revenue this year. The two measures combined are worth $6 billion in additional excise in a year the government is forecasting a $5 billion surplus.
If you’re a smoker, the next time a sanctimonious crackpot tells you he resents your habit because of the future hospital cost of treating your tobacco-related illness, tell him you and your kind – lordly benefactors all – built the hospitals. Then blow a smoke-ring into his face and ash on his carpet.
