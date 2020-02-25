Line-up change on the David Marr Show

Conservative commentator Gerard Henderson dropped from ABC’s Insiders program.

Sources said Henderson did not sufficiently engage with the issues during the journalists’ discussions. The decision had nothing to do with his conservative views.”

Ahahahaha. Good one, sources. Commenting on the expulsion, former editor-in-chief of The Australian, Chris Mitchell, said Insiders “has had many critics, especially among conservatives, but has been big enough to give some of them a seat on the couch.” That’s the sort of Uncle Tom spirit the ABC wants in a ‘conservative.’