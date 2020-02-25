Line-up change on the David Marr Show

Conservative commentator Gerard Henderson dropped from ABC’s Insiders program.

Sources said Henderson did not sufficiently engage with the issues during the journalists’ discussions. The decision had nothing to do with his conservative views.”

Ahahahaha. Good one, sources. Commenting on the expulsion, former editor-in-chief of The Australian, Chris Mitchell, said Insiders “has had many critics, especially among conservatives, but has been big enough to give some of them a seat on the couch.” That’s the sort of Uncle Tom spirit the ABC wants in a ‘conservative.’

9 Responses to Line-up change on the David Marr Show

  1. Ben
    #3334183, posted on February 25, 2020 at 9:39 am

    Thank god. No more pesky Conservative voices on Insiders. Now everyone can agree with everyone else and we’ll all be happy.

  2. mh
    #3334195, posted on February 25, 2020 at 9:50 am

    Insiders “has had many critics, especially among conservatives, but has been big enough to give some of them a seat on the couch.”

    Chris Mitchell, I prefer

    Shut It Down
    Fire Them All

    That’s because I find the content of this rancid organisation unwatchable, and I’m being forced to pay for it.

  3. Sean
    #3334207, posted on February 25, 2020 at 9:59 am

    What will be harder to achieve…?

    An indigenous voice in parliament or a conservative one at the ABC?

  4. calli
    #3334214, posted on February 25, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Insiders “has had many critics, especially among conservatives, but has been big enough to give some of them a seat on the couch.”

    How nice of them. Should we clap or just throw money?

    Oh, that’s right. We’ve done $1.2 billion of the latter every year.

    Applause then. Don’t be the first one to stop, mind.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3334223, posted on February 25, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Now would be a good time for the LNP to boycott the ABC.
    They can use Hendo’s purging as a justification.

  6. Cui Bono
    #3334227, posted on February 25, 2020 at 10:15 am

    Piers Bolta and now Gerard
    Renee Veillaris…you get the memo…tow the line…don’t credit LNP with anything!

  7. Neil
    #3334236, posted on February 25, 2020 at 10:22 am

    I got banned from posting in the comments section of The Guardian. I was polite and stayed on topic. I got banned because people did not want to hear my opinions.

    How many Conservatives host a show on the taxpayer funded ABC? Conservatives are approx. 40% of the voting population.

  8. a happy little debunker
    #3334242, posted on February 25, 2020 at 10:25 am

    Good Luck finding a conservative ‘insider’- which is the reason why I switched to ‘outsiders’.

  9. candy
    #3334249, posted on February 25, 2020 at 10:40 am

    big enough to give some of them a seat on the couch.

    That explains their attitude to conservatives precisely.

    No deplorables allowed to contaminate their precious place. But will accept lots of money.

