Remind me: Who won the last election?
For the Senate to take a formal vote on removing an award to a private citizen is a Star Chamber act and is as far as I know unprecedented. Bettina Arndt has been accused tried and convicted without the opportunity to respond in any way.
It is unconscionable and should be contrary to parliamentary rules of conduct.
Regardless of your views Bettina is a private citizen and not a politician and her right to freedom of speech should be inviolate.
This is an actual fucking disgrace
Give us a spell, Doomlord. Don’t feign suprise that the LNP government doesn’t believe in anything and therefore stands for nothing — which is why they allowed the hijacking of the party by your renewables scam artist Trumble.
You were a gullible accomplice of that fraud — essentially because you are an economic anarchist who would never support a program that concentrated on economic growth and wealth creation. There would always be a philosophical sticking point that justified failure and inaction.
Both Pauline and Bettina were saying not all men should be blamed for this monstrous act. One feminist was reported as saying that all men in relationship breakups, not just marriages but all relationships, should be monitored and subject to psychiatric assessment.
You can’t make laws for people who break laws. 999 men out of a thousand cop it on the chin, or commit suicide. The rate of male suicide is 3 times the rate of female suicide in this country. AVOs and DVOs are often used as weapons in proceedings. There’s 2 types: accusation based and those based on a provable fact such as violence, intimidation, kidnapping a kid, vandalism etc. There’s really nothing you can do about the former; the second may need tightening up. I don’t know if there were such provable facts in the murder of the wife and kids by this bastard. But this is what I took Pauline and Bettina to be talking about; that there might be something in the process which drove the bastard to this act, which can be improved so as to stop or minimise such a thing happening again. They were not justifying what the bastard did, they were saying maybe something can be improved to prevent it happening again.
But there’ll always be that 1 out of a 1000 guy who cracks, who does the evil thing.
A new low for the believe in nothing Lieborals.
It doesn’t make any difference. They’re surrounded by bureaucrats, advisors, and pollsters, who tell them what to say and do. They don’t even write their legislation.
On this particular issue, it shows that our politicians have forgotten the art of ignoring issues until they go away. They think they have to dance when the piper plays.
Fielding the C Grade team will do that.
One of the most disgraceful moments in the history of the loathsome Liberal Party.
Federal Government backs push to strip Bettina Arndt of Order of Australia honour.
There’s that word again: strip.
Just ponder that: a Liberal regards “comments” as unacceptable.
Turds.
I am not sure this is lawful under clause 39 of the Magna Carta.
The House of Lords in the UK can do this in respect of a lord, becuase the HoL is a jury of peers with respect to a lord.
But while the senate is the Australian equivalent of the HoL, the senate are not the peers of Bettina Arndt.
Letters Patent, such as the Letters Patent for the Order of Australia, are not themselves “laws”, and thereby are not “laws of the land”.
Clause 30 of the Letters Patent does not indicate who advises the GG.
Clause 30A specifically says the PM, but that clause does not cover terminations.