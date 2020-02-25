The coronavirus story and the economy thus far …

Whoever does the plot lines for our world is astonishingly creative but does tend to be highly melodramatic. So this is where we are. Our economies are coming good, the virtuous if eccentric Donald Trump is getting on top of things with some of the best economic outcomes in generations. Meanwhile, the Democrats go into self-destructive mode, creating a set of rules and a large crew of incompetents who allow not just anyone, but an out-and-out communist to take first place in the race for the nomination. In almost every conceivable circumstance, the communist must lose, unless there is a major recession. But then, just in time, along comes the coronavirus, knocking supply chains out of kilter across the world, with this coronavirus business looking like it might really create an international recession just in time for the election. Now read on, taken from Instapundit.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: A Coronavirus Pandemic Is Looking A Lot More Likely. Here’s What That Means.
Harvard scientist predicts coronavirus will infect up to 70 percent of humanity.
WHO says it’s too early to declare a coronavirus pandemic: ‘Now is the time to prepare’.
Coronavirus’s Global Spread May Not Be Contained, WHO Says.
As coronavirus spreads, the US is not fully prepared, but here is how we can be.
What’s it like to be in Italy amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Citi, Credit Suisse among banks curbing Italy trips on coronavirus fears.
Dazed Italy Bickers and Seeks Reason for Coronavirus Spread.
Some Apple retail stores re-open in China after coronavirus closings.
Coronavirus fear sickens stock market, spreads need to diversify manufacturing.
Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads.
Global stock markets plunge on coronavirus fears. Though to be fair, I wonder how much the rise of Bernie has to do with this too.
Coronavirus and what needs to be done to get in front of global pandemics.
UPDATE: Yeah.
From here almost anything is possible. Comedy gold! Guaranteed to win the intergalactic Oscars, Tonies and an Emmy.