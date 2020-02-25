THERE ARE COMMIES UNDER THE BED

Australians woke t0 the rather breathless news that ASIO had smashed a spy ring and was protecting us from unprecedented threats.
… Mr Burgess said ASIO had intercepted and disrupted a foreign intelligence service agent sent as a “sleeper” agent to Australia.
“The agent lay dormant for many years, quietly building community and business links, all the while secretly maintaining contact with his offshore handlers,” he said.
That is no way to talk about former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.
Yep – basically I’m underwhelmed by the “news”. Here is Greg Sheridan hyperventilating:
If anything, the figures that Burgess discloses suggest he is understating the threat trend. For while the threat may have plateaued in some analytical fashion, the number of terrorist leads ASIO is following is twice what it was a year ago. Twice.
Burgess doesn’t say this but a logical extrapolation must be that if credible terrorist leads continue to proliferate at that rate, there must surely come a time when ASIO and allied agencies will be swamped.
Translation: the Canberra bureaucracy want more money.
Burgess is also absolutely clear that right-wing and racist extremism, with a proclivity for violence and terrorism, is on the rise in Australia.
For example? … Sorry, I forgot. The CPAC Australia conference.
The espionage effort against Australia today, Burgess says, is “unprecedented”. Similarly, the clandestine — and at times corrupt and coercive — effort to interfere in our politics.
You mean like GetUp?
In passages that demand the closest attention from our universities — and to them — Burgess outlines the efforts of some foreign academics working for their governments or their governments’ intelligence agencies to steal information from Australia. Obviously, this is a small minority of people, but the defences against them need to be robust.
One of my all-time favourite criticisms of universities. We’ve been hearing this a lot recently. Okay – so on the one hand universities are full of otherwise unemployable morons teaching courses in post-modern basket weaving but somehow this is where the government hides all its industrial-military secrets? Most university research ends up in the public domain.
Of course, in the end we get to the real story:
Across all threat categories, digital technology, especially encryption, has made ASIO’s work harder. The bad guys know all about encryption.
Look for even more laws that undermine our rights to privacy … while our friends in Canberra continue to harass
taxpayers right-wing extremists and insult our intelligence.
A he.
Not Gladys Liu then.
For years we home-stayed overseas Uni students.
the commies weren’t under the bed … they were in it!
one memorable student used to make occasional contact with somebody mysterious who drove a big black Audi
never again
What world leading indigenous technology does Australia have that competitors (enemies) are trying to obtain? Don’t we buy all our technology from overseas suppliers?
If any country wants anything Australia has they just buy the farm,business etc and it is rubber stamped by the good old Aussie Government.
In 1940s and early 1950s, there were commies in high places. Today ASIO?
Lets see. The ABC. University academics. The Greens. APRA (see today). BHP. Schools. The Public Service. The ALP. Most unions. AEMO.
So one communist sleeper agent from overseas is doing how much damage, exactly?
The reference to “harassing dissidents in Australia” in the piece suggests that PRC is “the culprit”. No surprises there other than that the PRC is full of right wing extremists- apparently! Or is this a case where a swampie having breathlessly told us about his good work in saving from a left wing dictatorship felt the need to “balance” by reminding us of the danger from the right?
The agent lay dormant for many years, quietly building community and business links, all the while secretly maintaining contact with his offshore handlers
Just about the perfect description of Paul Keating since he ceased being PM, and that Chinese bank he works for
Rusty of Qld
#3334202, posted on February 25, 2020 at 9:55 am
Substantially true Rusty, but we do have some world class work being done at the DSTO and a few other places.
But its more about future influence. Remember what the Roman philosopher Cicero said: “A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”
That few in this country can see what is happening is bewildering, to say the least.
I saw that the other day and thought, yep, right wing extremists are the greatest existential threat imaginable (not). Never mind extinction rebellion, Antifa, animal rights groups, PETA, anti-coal groups, just about anyone on the Left; groups that actually cause harm and disruption all the time in their efforts to overthrow, destroy and transform our society into their ideal.
I knew there was something suss about that bloke who stole a horse and rode it through the Jockey Club bar.
Seems ASIO in cahoots with the AG office, going after Tony Abbott and Andrew Cooper etc.
They needed to nip this business of the AG going after conservatives earlier. I mean really, the AG office were threatening jail, and Abbott and Cooper have let it go.
ASIO will probably look at Catallaxy now.
ASIO DG Charles Spry was disliked by the left. A good endorsement.
speedbox, it hasn’t been DSTO for some years now – it’s DSTG, demoted from an Organisation to a Group
essentially so that the warfighter had more of a voice in the outcomes from the research folks. previously they nodded wisely when asked to do something, then turned up later with something completely different and wanted more funds, which the military could not withhold due to the old DSTO structure
now they can .. until the next change of government I’m guessing
some good research, sadly most of it sits on shelves at DSTG or gets licenced by local comapnies in SA and locked up, supposedly they are meant to continue research and take it to market. they don’t, they wait till defence wants it then charge them an arm and a leg for it
the DSTG business office is a joke, they have no clue about business and no clue what is being done at DSTG or by whom
csiro are not much different
anytime Ausrtalian research is mentioned, they get out the old “we invented wifi” bullshyte, (we invented a tiny bit of it and then forgot till someone overseas mentioned it) or the Hills hoist and Victa mower
startups are rare here, we should have hundreds if not thousands each year, but we have a handful that are successful only
what would anyone steal?