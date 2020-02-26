All the better to lobby with

From today’s Oz, it seems

A bipartisan committee (of the Tasmanian Parliament) has unanimously recommended state parliament grow from 25 to 35 members.

For a population of roughly 500,000 people, they need an extra 10 representatives. From 1 member for every 20,000 people to 1 member for every 15,000.

But why stop at 35 members. Why not 250,000 members? 1 member for every 2 people; or 1 member to every non member.

But here’s the special nugget:

The Labor opposition is in favour of the idea — just not the $7m price tag to pay the extra MPs each year.

10 extra members. $7m. That’s $700,000 per member. Presumably that’s salary, international travel, wardrobe allowance, meal allowance, newspaper and pay tv allowance, book allowance, car allowance, superannuation. Presumably staff and office is on top.

Who needs Centrelink when you have the tax payers of NSW and Victoria to stump up.