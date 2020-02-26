Platitudes plus free stuff is hard to beat

Well this seems relevant. Room packed with party elites. https://t.co/sjtmlxkEtT https://t.co/RxQUZUguU5 — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) February 26, 2020

Watched my first Democrat debate and very sobering. These people are practised liars who know what to say and what to avoid saying. Filled with empty rhetoric and appeals to be even better than Trump at building the economy, defending America, protecting Israel, and on and on. So far as I could see, there were no differences in the policy outcomes promised from those offered by the president, but that they will be done more fairly and with greater efficiency. Joe Biden did not appear addled or out of it, even with the occasional slip that no one on his side will blame him for.

With one third of Democrats ready to elect a self-confessed communist (whatever that means today), I won’t be comforted until the election is over and I have to start worrying about 2024. This is no sure-thing.

**DRUDGE POLL** WHO WON DEM DEBATE IN CHARLESTON WARREN 4%

STEYER 10%

SANDERS 30%

KLOBUCHAR 15%

BUTTIGIEG 10%

BLOOMBERG 19%

BIDEN 12%