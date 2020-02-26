Platitudes plus free stuff is hard to beat

Well this seems relevant. Room packed with party elites. https://t.co/sjtmlxkEtT https://t.co/RxQUZUguU5
— Krystal Ball (@krystalball) February 26, 2020
Watched my first Democrat debate and very sobering. These people are practised liars who know what to say and what to avoid saying. Filled with empty rhetoric and appeals to be even better than Trump at building the economy, defending America, protecting Israel, and on and on. So far as I could see, there were no differences in the policy outcomes promised from those offered by the president, but that they will be done more fairly and with greater efficiency. Joe Biden did not appear addled or out of it, even with the occasional slip that no one on his side will blame him for.
With one third of Democrats ready to elect a self-confessed communist (whatever that means today), I won’t be comforted until the election is over and I have to start worrying about 2024. This is no sure-thing.
**DRUDGE POLL** WHO WON DEM DEBATE IN CHARLESTON
- WARREN4%
- STEYER10%
- SANDERS30%
- KLOBUCHAR15%
- BUTTIGIEG10%
- BLOOMBERG19%
- BIDEN12%
I’ve watched bits and pieces of these Democrat debates and it’s a complete clown show. If any one of these clowns did become POTUS, there couldn’t be a country on the planet that would respect them. Honestly, it’s worse than a bunch of children debating where to go on holidays.
USA survived FDR, Jimmy Carter, Clintons and BO. DT is likely winner.
But Dems have a reputation for dead voters voting often.