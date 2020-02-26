Platitudes plus free stuff is hard to beat

Posted on 4:38 pm, February 26, 2020 by Steve Kates

Watched my first Democrat debate and very sobering. These people are practised liars who know what to say and what to avoid saying. Filled with empty rhetoric and appeals to be even better than Trump at building the economy, defending America, protecting Israel, and on and on. So far as I could see, there were no differences in the policy outcomes promised from those offered by the president, but that they will be done more fairly and with greater efficiency. Joe Biden did not appear addled or out of it, even with the occasional slip that no one on his side will blame him for.

With one third of Democrats ready to elect a self-confessed communist (whatever that means today), I won’t be comforted until the election is over and I have to start worrying about 2024. This is no sure-thing.

**DRUDGE POLL** WHO WON DEM DEBATE IN CHARLESTON

  • WARREN
    4%
  • STEYER
    10%
  • SANDERS
    30%
  • KLOBUCHAR
    15%
  • BUTTIGIEG
    10%
  • BLOOMBERG
    19%
  • BIDEN
    12%
This entry was posted in American politics, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Platitudes plus free stuff is hard to beat

  1. bemused
    #3335702, posted on February 26, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    I’ve watched bits and pieces of these Democrat debates and it’s a complete clown show. If any one of these clowns did become POTUS, there couldn’t be a country on the planet that would respect them. Honestly, it’s worse than a bunch of children debating where to go on holidays.

  2. stackja
    #3335715, posted on February 26, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    USA survived FDR, Jimmy Carter, Clintons and BO. DT is likely winner.
    But Dems have a reputation for dead voters voting often.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.