The Upper-Cut House Bashes Bettina Arndt

ITS decision to support a Labor motion in the Senate condemning Bettina Arndt and declaring her unfit to keep her Order of Australia bauble is yet another pathetic low for the Liberal Party. The Morrison government’s men, in particular, disgraced themselves yesterday as craven, emasculated pansies. They make Christopher Pyne look like Tyson Fury. Labor optics jockeys tapped Penny Wong and Kristina Keneally to introduce the Arndt motion, of course, so as to avoid the impression the men’s rights advocate herself was to be the target of something akin to domestic violence. That the mob was led by two women makes no difference whatsoever. They still beat her up. Ironically, one of only two senators who opposed the motion was Pauline Hanson. She’s seen these torch-lit heretic hunters on the march before and she has the scars to prove it. Over the past seven days we’ve been told that abuse of women is not just physical but can be emotional or “controlling.” Well, what we saw in the Senate yesterday was a cowardly, perverse pack attack on a lone woman. The goal was humiliation, disempowerment, control and emotional terror. As for “stripping” undeserving people of awards, if the Senate wants to be taken seriously maybe it could pass another motion relating to one of its former members:
It was a mistake for Bettina to be awarded an AO for her work in gender equality (focusing on men’s rights) because clearly the overwhelming majority of our political class do not believe such rights should exist.
yet another pathetic low for the Liberal Party
and the National Party e.g. Caravan?
if the Senate wants to be taken seriously maybe it could pass another motion relating to one of its former members:
Ha! Good call, CL.
The comment she made has been blown out of all proportion, as she knows that the police are in the difficult position of coping with the tragedy first hand, but are bound by law to be even handed at all times. The policeman in charge made a general statement, along the lines that perhaps he was pushed too far. There was the instant charge that he was blaming the victim, by the luvvie mobs.
I heard him say it, and my first thought it may be some mental health problem, inner demons or drugs, that led to the behaviour. Not that if made it any less horrific, but there was no allowance for this aspect for one moment by the screaming mob.
Interesting that they don’t react the same way when a muslim man, the same week in the same state of Australia, went out with knives to attack and kill people. Oh, that’s because he has mental health problems, nothing to see here.
Whatever Wong and Keneally say is usually wrong, prejudiced, opportunistic and unworthy of their position as Senators.
The Australian Liberal Party is rapidly becoming the equivalent of the US Democrat Party ie Liberals.
“Congratulations to the Queensland police for keeping an open mind and awaiting proper evidence, including the possibility that Rowan Baxter might have been ‘driven too far.’”
This is what Arndt tweeted after a woman and her kids were burned alive by petrol tossed on them by her husband. The woman had left him and was actually driving away to avoid him.
Why would Arndt post such a statement? Why is anyone defending her?
This is utterly damnable behaviour.
I don’t expect much from the Liberal party. Like all politics across the western world both sides are going backwards. The only answer will be new parties coming to the fore that have more stringent positions as things get worse. You only have to see places like Italy and even Germany to see where politics is going (more nationalist, more hardened, more polarization).
The quicker it gets there the better as it’s then more likely to avoid bloodshed.
Never let it be forgotten that it was more or less the same senate/parliament which – to its everlasting shame and on both sides of politics – excoriated Pauline Hanson when she put forward the motion that “white lives matter.”
Not being black, of course we don’t matter, and it’s racist to suggest otherwise! (/sarc off)
Googled Labor Party members convicted of crimes, wikipedia result that covers all crimes of politicians missing Bob Collins, funny that. Hate to be a cynic but wonder who else just vanished.
Bob’s personal wiki entry is buried well down in google as well, this is off the radar below some 40yo actor from the NT…
The below quote sums up ALP hypocrisy in the fact this guy still hangs in portrait form in the NT Parliament: “A portrait of Bob Collins is hung in the Parliament House of the Northern Territory along with all former Leaders of the Opposition. Country Liberal MLA John Elferink drew attention to this in June 2009, as he felt the portrait’s presence was inappropriate due to the child abuse allegations against Bob Collins.[23] In response to the request Speaker Jane Aagaard announced in October 2009 that after review the House Committee had decided the portrait was an historical record and would remain.[24]”
This is utterly damnable behaviour.
No. Burning his wife & kids alive was damnable behaviour.
Seeking to understand why he did it – while not the police’s job – could prevent it happening again.
Arndt is only guilty of phrasing her concern poorly.
Not even that much, she merely said, “It’s OK to be white”.
Not that you matter or anything important like that, only that your existence could be considered acceptable. That’s all she tried to say.