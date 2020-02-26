The Upper-Cut House Bashes Bettina Arndt

ITS decision to support a Labor motion in the Senate condemning Bettina Arndt and declaring her unfit to keep her Order of Australia bauble is yet another pathetic low for the Liberal Party. The Morrison government’s men, in particular, disgraced themselves yesterday as craven, emasculated pansies. They make Christopher Pyne look like Tyson Fury. Labor optics jockeys tapped Penny Wong and Kristina Keneally to introduce the Arndt motion, of course, so as to avoid the impression the men’s rights advocate herself was to be the target of something akin to domestic violence. That the mob was led by two women makes no difference whatsoever. They still beat her up. Ironically, one of only two senators who opposed the motion was Pauline Hanson. She’s seen these torch-lit heretic hunters on the march before and she has the scars to prove it. Over the past seven days we’ve been told that abuse of women is not just physical but can be emotional or “controlling.” Well, what we saw in the Senate yesterday was a cowardly, perverse pack attack on a lone woman. The goal was humiliation, disempowerment, control and emotional terror. As for “stripping” undeserving people of awards, if the Senate wants to be taken seriously maybe it could pass another motion relating to one of its former members:

